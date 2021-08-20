Wells Fargo reverses course on personal lines of credit decision

Wells Fargo & Co. has reversed course this week on plans to eliminate certain personal lines of credit products.

The bank confirmed July 8 multiple media reports that it was ending the customer product to focus on credit cards and other personal loan offerings. Customers were given a 60-day notice period.

According to CNBC, the personal lines of credit product could provide users with up to $100,000 in revolving credit lines that could serve as a buffer to avoid overdraft fees.

CNBC said its report was based on a review of letters sent to customers. In the letter, Wells Fargo warned customers the account closures “may have an impact on your credit score.”

On Thursday, multiple media reports said Wells Fargo has decided to allow some customers to keep their personal lines of credit.

CNN reported that the bank said only customers who are currently using their lines of credit can continue to maintain them. Other customers who haven't borrowed against their credit lines over the past 12 months have to call the bank or use their line of credit to maintain it.

