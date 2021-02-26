Wells Fargo’s branch closing initiative adds 19

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 19 branches – though none in North Carolina – in the latest phase of a nationwide branch-closing initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed branch closings in 11 states.

Locally, Wells Fargo plans to close its University Medical Center location on March 10. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 452, with at least 25 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 21 on Feb. 13, 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.