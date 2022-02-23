Wells Fargo’s employee 401(k) plan being reviewed by U.S. Labor

Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed in its fiscal 2021 regulatory filing Tuesday a new federal government issue under review.

The bank said federal government agencies, including the U.S. Labor Department, “are reviewing certain transactions associated with the Employee Stock Ownership Plan feature of the company’s 401(k) plan.” That includes “the manner in which the 401(k) plan purchased certain securities used in connection with the company’s contributions to the 401(k) plan.”

Separately in the filing, Wells Fargo said it has set aside $2.9 billion toward a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.

Over the past three years, the accrual estimate has ranged between $2.3 billion and $3.9 billion on June 30, 2019.

“Wells Fargo believes that the eventual outcome of other actions against Wells Fargo and/or its subsidiaries will not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial condition, "according to the filing.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.46 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016 when the fraudulent customer-account scandal surfaced.

