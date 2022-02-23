 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wells Fargo’s employee 401(k) plan being reviewed by U.S. Labor
0 Comments

Wells Fargo’s employee 401(k) plan being reviewed by U.S. Labor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed in its fiscal 2021 regulatory filing Tuesday a new federal government issue under review.

Wells Fargo Fine

Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed in its fiscal 2021 regulatory filing Tuesday a new federal government issue under review involving its employee 401(k) plan.

 

The bank said federal government agencies, including the U.S. Labor Department, “are reviewing certain transactions associated with the Employee Stock Ownership Plan feature of the company’s 401(k) plan.” That includes “the manner in which the 401(k) plan purchased certain securities used in connection with the company’s contributions to the 401(k) plan.”

Separately in the filing, Wells Fargo said it has set aside $2.9 billion toward a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.

Over the past three years, the accrual estimate has ranged between $2.3 billion and $3.9 billion on June 30, 2019.

“Wells Fargo believes that the eventual outcome of other actions against Wells Fargo and/or its subsidiaries will not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial condition, "according to the filing.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.46 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016 when the fraudulent customer-account scandal surfaced.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert