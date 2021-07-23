Wells Fargo’s latest branch cut includes N.C. location

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of branch closings includes a location in Kings Mountain among 23 overall.

The latest U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency report on Friday has Wells Fargo closing branches in 16 states and the District of Columbia, including four in Pennsylvania and two each in California, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Since the Wells Fargo branch-closing initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020, there have been at least 665 closings nationwide and at least 34 in North Carolina.

The previous closing rounds involved: nine on July 16; three on July 3; 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21, 2020.

The bank reported June 8 that it plans to close its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem on Sept. 9.

Wells Fargo previously closed a branch in downtown Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

