Wells Fargo selling corporate trust unit for $750 million
Wells Fargo selling corporate trust unit for $750 million

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it plans to sell its Corporate Trust Services business to Computershare for $750 million.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Wells Fargo’s CTS business provides trust and agency services in connection with debt securities issued by public and private corporations, government entities, and the banking and securities industries.

“This transaction is consistent with Wells Fargo’s strategy of focusing on businesses that are core to our consumer and corporate clients,” said David Marks, head of Wells Fargo Commercial Capital.

With decades of experience and 2,300 clients across North America in a variety of industries, Computershare brings a long-term commitment to the business.

Computershare’s Frank Madonna will lead the integration, as about 2,000 CTS employees across the U.S., including in North Carolina, are expected to transfer to the company as part of the acquisition.

