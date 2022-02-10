Wells Fargo sets March 14 as return-to-office goal; bank has delayed plan four times during pandemic

Wells Fargo & Co. employees have been given a return-to-office goal of March 14 with a hybrid flexible component involved, the bank said in a memo distributed Wednesday.
About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.
Scott Powell, the bank's chief operating officer, noted in his memo that the current return-to-office plan would bring those employees back almost two years after the pandemic compelled the work-at-home response for the majority of employers.
Powell said the March 14 return affects most groups, including those in customer-facing roles, employees in enterprise functions and line of business support roles and technology.
"Operations and contact center employees will begin their return following staff employees and will receive communications about their return in the coming days," Powell said.
Wells Fargo has delayed returning to the office four times.
Initially, employees were told July 16 that the return-to-work date would be Sept. 7. Less than a month later, the bank shifted the launch date to Oct. 4.
On Sept. 15, employees were told that the return initiative would begin on Nov. 1 for operations and contact-center personnel and in December for support and enterprise employees.
The delay until Jan. 10 was announced on Sept. 29. On Dec. 22, the bank announced an indefinite delay that was updated Wednesday.
"It has been a long journey to get to this point of bringing our teams back, and there have been some necessary pauses and breaks along the way," Powell said.
"We have been tracking the external environment carefully, and improving conditions make planning for our return possible.
"In addition, we’ve been busy preparing our workspace, and we are ready for you," Powell said.
Powell said the hybrid flexible work model for certain roles will emphasize spending time together in the office while providing more hybrid work options for employees in most jobs.
"As a result, you have greater flexibility, which allows you to do your best work," Powell said.
Vaccination status update
Wells Fargo employees were told in July that the bank would ask employees for their vaccination status.
“This is necessary to ensure a safe return across the many different workplaces and employee groups at Wells Fargo,” the bank said at that time.
Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf said in a June employee memo that, “We will follow the science in our decision-making, meaning we will pay close attention to COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates.”
“We will return to a more normal model globally only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
Powell wrote Wednesday that fully vaccinated employees could volunteer to return to the office as of Wednesday. They can also resume business meetings, travel and client visits.
Employees in all customer-facing retail locations remain required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
"Regardless of your vaccination status, you are expected to return to the office on your group’s schedule," Powell said. "Over time, we will continue to evolve our workplace expectations in order to build the model that best serves our customers and our business.
"If you are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is your choice unless additional local restrictions apply. You are welcome to wear a mask at any time based on your comfort level.
"If you are unvaccinated, you will be required to follow the new testing requirements and must wear a mask at all times unless eating, drinking, or alone in an enclosed room."
