Wells Fargo sticks with Sept. 7 launch date for return-to-work initiative

Wells Fargo & Co. is moving forward with the Sept. 7 launch of its return-to-work initiative.
However, some employees will retain the flexibility to work remotely two days a week, while those in technology may stay at home altogether.
"For employees who are currently working remotely, return to the office will begin on Sept. 7 and continue over several weeks through October," according to the memo sent by chief operating officer Scott Powell.
The bank updated employees in a memo Friday that was shared with the media on Monday.
"The timing communicated in this message is dependent on our assumption that the pandemic continues to remain stable or further improves," Powell wrote.
"We continue to actively monitor the situation and any developments, including new variants."
Employees were informed that — beginning Monday — "we will begin collecting vaccination status from our employees."
"This is necessary to ensure a safe return across the many different work places and employee groups at Wells Fargo."
Wells Fargo listed having 259,196 employees on June 30, down 9,335 job positions, or 3.4%, since the start of 2021.
About 200,000 have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, as well as about 27,000 in Charlotte.
The bank said the return-to-work initiative "will be organized by job function and location."
"Each of you will receive specific communication in the coming weeks about when your building and team are ready for you to return."
More details
Powell said employees in operations and contact center facilities will return to work "on a shift basis."
"Employees will spend some days or weeks working in-person (as they did pre-pandemic), and other days or weeks working remotely.
"This rotational schedule is expected to be temporary, and will help us as we transition back to working more in-person."
“We are encouraging all employees to spend more time in shared workspaces,” Powell said.
Powell said most internal technology employees will have the option to keep working remotely.
A more flexible return-to-work schedule will be offered to employees in the enterprise functions — corporate risk, finance, human resources, internal audit, legal department, public affairs, and strategy, digital and innovation.
"Our go-forward approach will be office-based, with flexibility," Powell said.
"In practice, this means flexibility to have up to two days a week of remote work, and spending a minimum of three days a week in the office.
"Some businesses and functions may increase the number of days required in office, specify certain days of the week for in-person work, or adjust their approach to remote work arrangements."
Vaccination update
Powell said the collecting of employee vaccination status is designed "to better enable our focus on health and safety in the workplace."
"We have prioritized your privacy and personal choice throughout this pandemic, and have considered both carefully before taking this step."
Powell reminded employees that the bank offers up to four hours of paid time per shot as an incentive.
"Please protect yourself, your families and all of your colleagues at Wells Fargo by getting vaccinated," Powell wrote.
"Note that all employees, regardless of their vaccination status, will be expected to adhere to the workplace expectations contained in this email. Choosing not to get vaccinated will not influence your ability to work remotely."
Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf said in a June employee memo that "we will follow the science in our decision-making, meaning we will pay close attention to COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates, and we will return to a more normal model globally only when we believe it is safe to do so."
“We also understand that the boundary between personal time and work time has been blurred — often to the detriment of our personal well-being. This is not a Wells Fargo-specific issue, but one we want to ensure does not continue.
"A return to ‘normal’ won’t feel the same for everyone," Scharf said.
