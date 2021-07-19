Wells Fargo sticks with Sept. 7 launch date for return-to-work initiative

"Our go-forward approach will be office-based, with flexibility," Powell said.

"In practice, this means flexibility to have up to two days a week of remote work, and spending a minimum of three days a week in the office.

"Some businesses and functions may increase the number of days required in office, specify certain days of the week for in-person work, or adjust their approach to remote work arrangements."

Vaccination update

Powell said the collecting of employee vaccination status is designed "to better enable our focus on health and safety in the workplace."

"We have prioritized your privacy and personal choice throughout this pandemic, and have considered both carefully before taking this step."

Powell reminded employees that the bank offers up to four hours of paid time per shot as an incentive.

"Please protect yourself, your families and all of your colleagues at Wells Fargo by getting vaccinated," Powell wrote.

"Note that all employees, regardless of their vaccination status, will be expected to adhere to the workplace expectations contained in this email. Choosing not to get vaccinated will not influence your ability to work remotely."