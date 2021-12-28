Wells Fargo temporarily closes downtown Winston-Salem branch. BofA shutting down Hanes Mall Boulevard location.

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have chosen to close a small number of Triad branches in their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that all of its Triad and North Carolina branches are open.

Wells Fargo says on its website that the branch at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem is temporarily closed, as well as branches at 3001 Randleman Road in Greensboro and 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown.

Wells Fargo continues to provide drive-up-only services at the following branches: 2925 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, 221 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, 1800 Battleground Ave., 625 Green Valley Road and 3608 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, and 301 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Wells Fargo said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our temporarily closed locations will resume operations as soon as possible. We are sorry to inconvenience any customers who may do their banking at one of our temporarily closed branches.