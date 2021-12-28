Wells Fargo temporarily closes downtown Winston-Salem branch. BofA shutting down Hanes Mall Boulevard location.

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have chosen to close a small number of Triad branches in their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that all of its Triad and North Carolina branches are open.
Wells Fargo says on its website that the branch at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem is temporarily closed, as well as branches at 3001 Randleman Road in Greensboro and 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown.
Wells Fargo continues to provide drive-up-only services at the following branches: 2925 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, 221 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, 1800 Battleground Ave., 625 Green Valley Road and 3608 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, and 301 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Wells Fargo said in a statement Tuesday.
"Our temporarily closed locations will resume operations as soon as possible. We are sorry to inconvenience any customers who may do their banking at one of our temporarily closed branches.
"In the interim, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches, and can use mobile and online banking tools."
Meanwhile, Bank of America plans to permanently close its branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. by Feb. 8 after closing in November its branch at 2899 Reynolda Road.
Both branches already had been closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Bank of America branches in Forsyth are at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, 4001 University Parkway and 426 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, and 205 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
In High Point, it plans to temporarily close its 201 E. Parris Ave. branch, also by Feb. 8. Its branches at 1616 E. Bessemer Ave., 2015 Pinecroft Road and 435 Pisgah Church in Greensboro remain temporarily closed.
The banks, as well as Truist Financial Corp., have been reducing steadily their overall branch network in response to increasing customer preference for mobile and digital banking.
Wells Fargo has closed, or announced plans to close, at least 788 branches nationwide since July 21, 2020.
There have been at least 37 branch closings in North Carolina.
That includes Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
Wells Fargo had about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.
As of Sept. 30, Wells Fargo was at 4,796.
