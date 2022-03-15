Wells Fargo top executive gains modest boost in 2021 total compensation; bank faces seven shareholder proposals

Ather Williams III was in his first year as head of strategy, digital platform and innovation. He was paid $1.5 million in base salary, a $2.1 million bonus, $1.5 million in incentive pay and $9.1 million in total compensation.

Proposals

There are seven shareholders proposals submitted for its virtual meeting at 10 a.m. April 26, all of which the board advises a vote against.

The first would require the board of directors "to provide for a general claw-back policy" related to annual total compensation for named executives "to help satisfy any monetary penalty associated with any violation of law regardless of any determined responsibility by any individual officer. Any forfeiture would be required to be reported to shareholders in the annual proxy filing.

The second is a repeated proposal that would require additional reporting on incentive-based executive compensation and declare risks of material losses.

The third would require a racial and gender board diversity board.

The fourth would require a report on respecting indigenous peoples' rights.