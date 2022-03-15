Wells Fargo top executive gains modest boost in 2021 total compensation; bank faces seven shareholder proposals

The chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co., Charles Scharf, received a 4.7% increase in total compensation to $21.35 million for fiscal 2021, the bank reported in a regulatory filing Monday.
Scharf took over as chief executive and president in October 2019 — the fourth chief executive since the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Scharf's base salary was unchanged at $2.5 million. Incentive pay rose 23.3% to $5.36 million. He received stock awards valued at $13.48 million on the date they were awarded.
Scharf did not receive any funds in the all other compensation category for the second consecutive year.
The bank reported the CEO pay ratio for Scharf is $290-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $73,578.
For fiscal 2021, the bank reported $21.55 billion in net income, compared with $3.38 billion a year ago. The major differences were reduced fee income and adding a $14.13 loan-loss provision in fiscal 2020.
Wells Fargo remains under the Federal Reserve’s asset cap of $1.9 trillion that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed’s order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
In the past five years, Wells Fargo also had five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016 when its fraudulent customer account scandal erupted into public awareness.
Several media outlets reported in September that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.
Other executives
Michael Santomassimo was in his first full year as chief financial officer in 2021. He was paid $1.75 million in base salary, a $900,000 bonus, $1.84 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $11.99 million.
Scott Powell, chief operating officer, was paid $1.75 million in base salary, unchanged from 2020. Incentive pay was up 11.1% to $1.97 million. Total compensation was down 36.4% to $9.3 million.
Jonathan Weiss was in his first year as chief executive of corporate and investment banking. He was paid $1.75 million in base salary, $1.92 million in incentive pay and $9.01 million in total compensation.
Ather Williams III was in his first year as head of strategy, digital platform and innovation. He was paid $1.5 million in base salary, a $2.1 million bonus, $1.5 million in incentive pay and $9.1 million in total compensation.
Proposals
There are seven shareholders proposals submitted for its virtual meeting at 10 a.m. April 26, all of which the board advises a vote against.
The first would require the board of directors "to provide for a general claw-back policy" related to annual total compensation for named executives "to help satisfy any monetary penalty associated with any violation of law regardless of any determined responsibility by any individual officer. Any forfeiture would be required to be reported to shareholders in the annual proxy filing.
The second is a repeated proposal that would require additional reporting on incentive-based executive compensation and declare risks of material losses.
The third would require a racial and gender board diversity board.
The fourth would require a report on respecting indigenous peoples' rights.
The fifth would require a declaration of the bank's climate change policies, in particularly "committing to proactive measures to ensure that the company's lending and underwriting do not contribute to new fossil fuel development."
The sixth would urge the board to “oversee a racial equity audit analyzing its adverse impacts on nonwhite stakeholders and communities of color. Input from civil rights organizations, employees and customers should be considered in determining the specific matters to be analyzed.”
The seventh would require a report on charitable donation, both monetary and non-monetary, made to nonprofit organizations that exceed $999 annually.
