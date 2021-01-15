Wells Fargo unveils $8 billion cost-cutting plan including more workforce, branch reductions

When pressed by analysts for an exiting projection, Scharf said that "I’m just not in a position to put the time frame around it, other than I feel very confident that we know what has to get done and we’re moving forward."

"I wish I could be more specific than that," he said.

Cost-cutting steps

Nearly half of the $8 billion goal, or $3.7 billion in annual cost savings, is projected to be achieved in fiscal 2021.

Some of the cost-cutting steps began in 2020, such as:

• Eliminating "one to two layers of management across business and functions" since May.

• Closing 329 branches with plans to close another 250 during 2021.

Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence, to 5,032 as of Dec. 31.

The 2020 branch closings reduced the bank's branch workforce by 20%.

Wells Fargo listed having 268,531 employees on Dec. 31, down from 274,931 on Sept. 30 and from 271,924 on Dec. 31. 2020.