Wells Fargo & Co. has disclosed updates on plans to close another 36 branches nationwide — including two in Charlotte and two in Raleigh — according to its latest report Friday to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Charlotte facilities listed: 1527 W. Morehead St.; 100 Beatties Ford Road, serving Johnson C. Smith University; and 9725 Rocky River Road. The Raleigh branches listed: 2610 Cates Ave.; and 2600 Hillsborough St., serving N.C. State University.

Plans for the Raleigh branches were first disclosed in February, along with the 9725 Rocky River Road branch in Charlotte that was merged into a Harrisburg branch about two miles away, effective May 17.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the bank is "relinquishing our Wake County mobile branch OCC license which has been used at the 2610 Cates Ave. location. In the past we have, on occasion, operated a mobile branch at that location, but there is currently no branch or ATM that will be closing at that location." Dunn said a similar mobile branch OCC license decision was made with the 100 Beatties Ford Road location, which contains an ATM.

The Hillsborough branch was merged into a branch a mile away on Clark Avenue, effective May 17, while the West Morehead branch is being merged into its Freedom Drive branch that is a mile away.

"We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors, and economic trends," Dunn said. "This process leads to both expansion and consolidations."