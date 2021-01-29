Wells Fargo wants bankruptcy court to terminate CBL Chapter 11 case

CBL's revenue and profits declined during fiscal 2019 as several brick-and-mortar tenants went into bankruptcy themselves, or fell behind on their monthly rents.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March "significantly accelerated the debtors' declining rental income" as state and local governments issued stay-at-home orders that lasted for much of the spring.

Wells Fargo claimed CBL tried to get around the loan terms by buying about $180 million in "longer-dated" U.S. Treasuries to build up its liquidity artificially.

The filing claims CBL just bought $154 million in U.S. Treasuries, which resulted in having $26 million in cash left over.

Wells Fargo claimed in May that CBL had violated the liquidity covenant. The bank said it chose to continue negotiating with CBL following the violation of the covenant until August, when "a cascade of events of default occurred under the credit agreement" convinced it to accelerate payment on CBL's outstanding loans.

CBL said on Aug. 20 that it planned to enter bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1 with a restructuring deal already struck with the bulk of its unsecured lenders on Aug. 18. The restructuring deal involved owners, investment advisors and managers of at least five sets of unsecured debt.