Wells Fargo wants bankruptcy court to terminate CBL Chapter 11 case

Wells Fargo & Co. has asked that a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge terminate the Chapter 11 protection case of CBL Properties, claiming the shopping center operator has violated repayment agreements on loans worth nearly $1.2 billion.
CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., owns Hanes Mall of Winston-Salem and Friendly Center of Greensboro.
Wells Fargo said it agreed in January 2019 to provide CBL Operating Partnership with a secured $685 million revolving line of credit and a secured $500 million term loan.
The bank said in its filing that the loan terms give it the right to take certain steps, including seizing control of the company and the rents from many of CBL"s retail tenants, if CBL defaulted on loan terms.
CBL filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 2, about a month after it had projected taking the financial step. It listed between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
Since the filing, CBL has operated business as usual at all of its owned and managed properties.
The bank said the loan terms should have prevented CBL from filing for bankruptcy protection. It's not clear whether Wells Fargo intends to possess CBL's properties.
CBL also filed an adversarial proceeding against Wells Fargo on Nov. 2.
According to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, an adversarial proceeding "has the same meaning as a lawsuit in other courts. In many situations, an adversary proceeding is required if a plaintiff wants to obtain a particular type of relief."
CBL is seeking a judgment against the bank, injunctive relief and damages for what it claimed are the bank's breaches of the loan agreements.
Wells Fargo and CBL declined to make comment beyond their bankruptcy filings.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said it's uncommon for a creditor to attempt to vacate a bankruptcy filing.
"Usually the bankruptcy filing is a first step toward debtor-creditor negotiations, not a reason for the creditor to claim the debtor’s action is invalid and/or inappropriate," Plath said.
"Commercial real-estate borrowers almost always file for a Chapter 13 reorganization under financial hardship, since this action stops creditors from a foreclosure action and preserves the debtor’s ownership of the real estate."
Plath said that given Wells Fargo's own financial and legal problems since September 2016, "mall ownership is the last thing they’d want to do."
"Wells is clearly (frustrated) at CBL’s performance as a debtor, and this suit is a consequence of the magnitude of the bank’s anger at the behavior and performance of their borrower."
CBL's struggles
CBL had been struggling financially prior to the pandemic.
CBL received a New York Stock Exchange notice of potential de-listing on Aug. 19, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2020.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that time frame.
In December 2019, CBL suspended its common and preferred stock dividends through the end of 2020. On March 25, 2020, CBL borrowed the final $280 million on the Wells Fargo line of credit, giving it an outstanding balance at that time of $681 million.
When CBL filed for bankruptcy protection, Wells Fargo said the company "had drawn nearly all the revolving line of credit and had repaid only a fraction of the term loan."
CBL claimed Wells Fargo was making "unjustified assertions" regarding default terms in the loan agreements, and that it was "an opportunistic decision to purportedly exercise remedies" in the agreement that included accelerating payments on the loans and trying to take control of its assets.
"Wells Fargo's recent actions recklessly put the value of the debtors' estate at risk and are naked attempts to gain advantage during restructuring negotiations."
CBL's revenue and profits declined during fiscal 2019 as several brick-and-mortar tenants went into bankruptcy themselves, or fell behind on their monthly rents.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March "significantly accelerated the debtors' declining rental income" as state and local governments issued stay-at-home orders that lasted for much of the spring.
Wells Fargo claimed CBL tried to get around the loan terms by buying about $180 million in "longer-dated" U.S. Treasuries to build up its liquidity artificially.
The filing claims CBL just bought $154 million in U.S. Treasuries, which resulted in having $26 million in cash left over.
Wells Fargo claimed in May that CBL had violated the liquidity covenant. The bank said it chose to continue negotiating with CBL following the violation of the covenant until August, when "a cascade of events of default occurred under the credit agreement" convinced it to accelerate payment on CBL's outstanding loans.
CBL said on Aug. 20 that it planned to enter bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1 with a restructuring deal already struck with the bulk of its unsecured lenders on Aug. 18. The restructuring deal involved owners, investment advisors and managers of at least five sets of unsecured debt.
The Aug. 20 announcement of the planned bankruptcy came the day after CBL reported an $81.4 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $35 million loss a year ago.
Revenues in the second quarter plunged 35.7% to $124.2 million.
CBL said it continued to negotiate with some secured lenders that may not agree to the terms of the restructuring deal.
CBL projects shedding about $1.5 billion in total debt and preferred obligations.
It has plans to issue $500 million of new senior secured notes due in June 2028 buffered by $50 million of cash. About 90% of the new CBL stock would be owned by unsecured debt holders.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the board of directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the (restructuring deal) through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive, said in a statement at that time.
Following the Aug. 20 CBL announcement, Wells Fargo said the first lien lenders "determined it was no longer in their interests to negotiate a consensual resolution and promptly exercised additional remedies to protect their rights."
"At that point, between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, the first lien lenders properly exercise their agreed-upon remedies, took control of the pledged debtors' governance, and took ownership of the rents attributable to the mortgage debtors' real property."
Wells Fargo says CBL "seeks to muddy the waters" by painting the first lien lenders "as acting unreasonably in restructuring negotiations, and accuse (them) of somehow preying on a company in distress by exercising their contractual rights to protect themselves."
