Wells Fargo's second-quarter profit down 51%; sharp drop in fee income, provision increase main factors

Another sharp decline in fee income for Wells Fargo & Co., along with adding to its loan-loss provision for the first time in seven quarters, contributed to a 51% decline in second-quarter net income to $2.84 billion, the bank reported Friday.

The net-income decline was 16% compared with the first quarter.

Diluted earnings were at 74 cents per share, down sharply from 88 cents in the first quarter and $1.38 a year ago.

The bank reported taking an 8-cent per share charge related to a $576 million impairment of equity securities, "predominantly in our affiliated venture capital business driven by market conditions."

The average forecast was 77 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with fellow national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

A significant profit decline had been projected by analysts for many of the national and super-regional banks as rising inflation likely contributed to consumers falling behind on mortgage, credit-card and other loan payments.

A bank's loan-loss provision has a direct impact on its bottom lines because it represents setting aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Wells Fargo reported adding $580 million to the provision, compared with a $787 million recovery in the first quarter and $1.26 billion recovery a year ago.

"The key thing to look for is the reserves," Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, told CNN Business on Monday.

"How much they're reserving will show how concerned they are about a recession. That will be data that will be closely watched by analysts and investors alike."

Baird & Co. analyst David George said "it is unlikely Wells Fargo will have any reserve release over the next several quarters, as management remains conservative in the current environment."

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement that "while our net income declined in the second quarter, our underlying results reflected our improving earnings capacity with expenses declining and rising interest rates driving strong net interest income growth."

Quarterly results

Wells Fargo benefited — as the national and super-regional banks are expected to — from higher interest rates within its loan portfolio.

Loan revenue was just under $10.2 billion when excluding the loan-loss provision, up 11% from the first quarter and 16% from a year ago.

“Loan balances increased with growth in both consumer and commercial loans," Scharf said. "Credit quality remained strong, and we continued to execute on our efficiency initiatives."

Fee revenue, meanwhile, was $6.83 billion, down 18% from the first quarter and 40% from a year ago.

The main fee-income factor was having a $615 million loss from equity securities, compared with a $576 million gain in the first quarter and $2.7 billion gain a year ago.

Wells Fargo's main core fee income category, investment advisory fees, were at $2.35 billion, down 6% from the first quarter and down 16% from a year ago.

Deposit-related fees were $1.38 billion, down 7% from the first quarter, but up 3% over the year.

Mortgage banking fees were $287 million, down 59% from the first quarter and down 79% from a year ago.

Investment banking fees were at $286 million, down 36% from the first quarter and down 50% from a year ago.

The main fee-income bright spot were card fees at $1.11 billion, up 8% from the first quarter and 3% year over year.

"Noninterest income declined as higher interest rates and weaker financial markets reduced our venture capital, mortgage banking, investment banking and brokerage advisory results," Scharf said.

The bank reported having $12.88 billion in non-interest expenses, down 7% from the first quarter, but also down 3% from a year ago.

Personnel expenses were at $8.44 billion, down 9% from the first quarter and down 4% year over year.

The bank's workforce was at 243,674 on June 30, down 2,903 employees, or 1% from the first quarter. The year over year reduction is 15,522, or 6%.

Wells Fargo has a major wealth and investment management hub in Winston-Salem. That business segment's workforce was at 24,996 on June 30, down 1%, or 169 jobs, from the first quarter, and down 7%, or 1,993, from a year ago.

Non-performing assets were at $6.12 billion as of June 30, down from $7 billion on March 31 and $7.5 billion on June 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $358 million in the second quarter, compared with $375 million in the first quarter and $359 million a year ago.

Other updates

Scharf briefly referred to the bank's regulatory issues in his prepared statement, saying "our work to build an appropriate risk and control infrastructure is ongoing and remains our top priority, but we also continue to invest in our businesses to better serve our customers and to help drive growth."

Scharf told analysts in April that it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

Those issues are linked to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted in September 2016.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

“Looking ahead, our results should continue to benefit from the rising interest rate environment with growth in net interest income expected to more than offset any further near-term pressure on noninterest income," Scharf said.

"We do expect credit losses to increase from these incredibly low levels, but we have yet to see any meaningful deterioration in either our consumer or commercial portfolios."

Baird analyst George said that "longer term, management wants to have the best capabilities in the marketplace across all business segments and will continue improving its strategic position, while also remaining hyper focused on risk and resolving regulatory issues."

"Once the asset cap is lifted, we believe sentiment will shift toward the long-term earnings per share power of Wells Fargo, which is meaningfully above the current run-rate, and the stock remains undervalued based on long-term earnings per share power.

"Wells Fargo continues to trade at a discount to peers ... and it’s one of the only reasonable mega-capitalization names on a valuation basis."

The bank did not conduct share repurchases during the second quarter.

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

On June 27, Wells Fargo's board of directors said it plans a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend, or from 25 to 30 cents, starting in the third quarter.

The board said the bank “has significant capacity to execute on common stock repurchases” between the third quarter and the second quarter of 2023.