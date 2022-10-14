Wells Fargo's third-quarter profit lowered by economic conditions, continuing legal and regulatory expenses

Wells Fargo & Co, reported Friday a 32.1% drop in third-quarter net income to $3.25 billion, with the decline being caused by both economic conditions and on-going legal and regulatory expenses.

The bank listed $2 billion "in operating losses" during the quarter, worth a combined 45 cents a share, "related to litigation, customer remediation and regulatory matters primarily related to a variety of historical matters."

Wells Fargo did not provide a breakdown of the operating losses via the three categories.

It did say in its quarterly presentation to investors that operating losses rose by $1.7 billion "reflecting higher accruals primarily related to" those three categories.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf began his prepared remarks by saying "our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted" by the $2 billion in operating losses.

In most instances, those historical matters have been tied to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted in September 2016.

Scharf acknowledged in April it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018, by the Federal Reserve.

“Our top priority remains strengthening our risk and control infrastructure, which includes addressing open historical issues and issues that are identified as we advance this work," Scharf sad.

"As we have said several times, we remain at risk of setbacks as we work to complete the work and put these issues behind us and expenses this quarter reflect our on-going efforts."

In terms of core financial details, t\e bank reported a 25% decline in fee income to $7.41 billion.

Its loan-loss provision was at $784 million, compared with a provision recovery of $1.39 billion a year ago.

The bank said the increase was "reflecting loan growth and a less favorable economic environment."

The provision has a direct impact on its bottom lines because it represents setting aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Those factors offset a 38% jump in loan revenue to $12.1 billion.

Diluted earnings were at 85 cents per share, up from 74 cents in the second quarter, but down from $1.17 a year ago.

The average forecast was $1.09 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Not surprising

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with fellow national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

A significant profit decline had been projected by analysts for many of the national and super-regional banks as rising inflation likely contributed to consumers falling behind on mortgage, credit-card and other loan payments.

Scharf said the bank "is positioned well, as we will continue to benefit from higher rates and on-going disciplined expense management."

"Both consumer and business customers remain in a strong financial condition, and we continue to see historically low delinquencies and high payment rates across our portfolios.

"We are closely monitoring risks related to the continued impact of high inflation and increasing interest rates, as well as the broader geopolitical risks," he said. "While we do expect to see continued increases in delinquencies and ultimately credit losses, the timing remains unclear."

Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, told CNN Business in April that a key to watch with national and super-regional banks is the loan-loss provision.

“How much they’re reserving will show how concerned they are about a recession," Ghriskey said. "That will be data that will be closely watched by analysts and investors alike.”

Baird & Co. analyst David George said in April that “it is unlikely Wells Fargo will have any reserve release over the next several quarters, as management remains conservative in the current environment.”

Workforce, branches update

The bank’s workforce was at 239,200 on Sept. 30, down 4,465 employees, or 2%, from the second quarter. The year over year reduction is 14,662, or 6%.

The bank did not provided a workforce update by business segment.

Wells Fargo has a major wealth and investment management hub in Winston-Salem. That business segment’s workforce was at 24,996 on June 30, down 1%, or 169 jobs, from the first quarter, and down 7%, or 1,993, from a year ago.

Personnel expenses were at $8.21 billion, down 3% from the second quarter and down 6% year over year.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,660 on June 30 and from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

Quarterly results

Wells Fargo benefited — as the national and super-regional banks are expected to — from higher interest rates within its loan portfolio.

Loan revenue was at $12.1 billion when excluding the loan-loss provision, up 19% from the second quarter and 36% from a year ago.

"We have been focused on increasing our earnings capacity and see the positive impacts of rising interest rates driving strong net interest income growth and our continued focus on improving operating efficiencies resulting in lower expenses excluding the operating losses," Scharf said.

There were several categories that affected Wells Fargo's lower fee income.

The bank reported a $34 million loss from equity securities, compared with an $869 million gain a year ago.

Wells Fargo’s main core fee income category, investment advisory fees, were at $2.11 billion, down 10% from the second quarter and down 27% from a year ago.

Deposit-related fees were $1.29 billion, down 6% from the second quarter and down 9% over the year.

Mortgage banking fees were $324 million, up 13% from the second quarter and down 74% from a year ago.

Investment banking fees were at $375million, up 31% from the second quarter, but down 531% from a year ago.

Card fees were at $1.12 billion, up 1% from the second quarter and up 4% year over year.

Non-performing assets were at $5.71 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $6.12 billion on June 30 and $7.18 billion on Sept. 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $399 million in the second quarter, compared with $344 million in the second quarter and $259 million a year ago.

The bank did not conduct share repurchases in both the second and third quarters

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.