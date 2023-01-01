Wells: Resolve to give and forgive in 2023

Giving and forgiving. Two simple words which are deep at the heart of maintaining and growing key relationships. When you do not give and forgive, disagreements become disputes, and disputes can lead to legal controversies. And the financial and personal costs go up dramatically, often in ways you do not fully anticipate.

Here are some common relationships that sometimes lead to unnecessary legal disputes, and some practical suggestions for 2023 about how to keep those relationships on track.

Neighborhood Disputes. Fence, tree, and driveway controversies almost always can be avoided by talking with your neighbor and trying to find an acceptable compromise. Robert Frost tells us that good fences make good neighbors, but a lack of basic communication does not. The old expression “what if the shoe was on the other foot?” sounds simple and worn. But in this complex world in which we live, the simple rules of how to have a good relationship with one another we learned as children have amazing power.

Family Disputes. When the estate of a loved one is settled, it sometimes creates fractures in families. Old hurts and perceived slights over the years resurface. Putting legal documents in place can help, but they will not solve some personal issues. Keep your eye on the prize. Learn to give on the small things (and most of them are). Nothing bad happens when you do, and sometimes real healing occurs. No litigation, however “successful,” will ever, ever, give you that.

But what about being “right”? As someone once said, being right is overrated. Sometimes being right can be wrong if it damages a key relationship.

We sometimes confuse our opinions with our principles, and we want to fight to the bitter end over things that are not really worth it. We should all learn to stand firm on our true principles, but very few disputes in our key relationships ever involve our principles, only opinions. Opinions are not worth damaging a key relationship. Learn to ask the question: Am I standing on principle, or fighting over opinion (ego)? There is a very real difference.

Domestic Relations. Someone once said that wisdom is knowing what to overlook. There are marriages in which one spouse unfairly dominates a relationship. Acts of violence and immoral conduct should never be condoned. But the serious problems in many marriages that are not in this category often start with a small fracture that could have been lessened or avoided by mutual acts of giving in a little bit, where appropriate.

As we work on our resolutions for the New Year, add these for 2023: When you can give in a little to preserve a relationship, you will do so. And: Forgive as many people as you can, for as many things as you can, and as often as you can. If you want to carry the joy of the holiday season throughout the year, keeping these resolutions may be your very best chance.

Mediation Services of Forsyth County (336-724-2870) is a good place to start if your legitimate differences are truly more significant. It is a lot cheaper than litigation, and you have a much better chance of preserving an important relationship.

If litigation is necessary, the seasoned lawyer will keep his eye on trying to preserve some level of a key relationship which will endure after the litigation is over, such as divorced parents of minor children. If your lawyer tells you something you do not want to hear about the importance of maintaining that relationship, that may be the best legal advice you are given that day. You should try to listen to it.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.