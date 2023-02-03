One of the sure parts of living is we are going to get sick at some point and pass on to the next life. We have little or no control over many problems in life. But if you get your planning documents in good order, these potential planning problems will be the best problems you and your family never have.

Over my years of practice, the planning challenge is the single biggest avoidable problem many families face, which is why this topic is revisited in this column from time to time.

What are the main detours to this planning? You have no sense of urgency. But once you lose the mental capacity to understand key legal documents, you cannot execute them. In fact, an attorney has an ethical and legal duty to assist only a person the attorney is satisfied as competent to execute legal documents. Do not assume you have all the time you need to get to it someday. One of these days is none of these days, as someone once said. You are really playing Russian roulette if you think none of these things is ever going to happen to you.

The best way to complete your planning? Start. It is, without question, the most important step.

What if you do not know everything about what you want to do? Don't let uncertainty about some issues stall your overall planning goals. Many people have “blank spots” in their plan. But you really must press on with the process. Your advisors can help you frame up logical options.

Perfect is the enemy of the good. Do not wait until you have decided fully every possible and sometimes remote contingency before you proceed. Remember: You can always amend your documents. But if you have no documents in place, or your documents are out of date, you are potentially leaving your family some expensive, and fractious, problems.

It is a natural idea to consider passing along hard-earned wealth to one’s children. Increasingly, individuals ask: How much do our children really need?

Many people are focusing on their grandchildren, and the high cost of college and post-graduate education. So-called 529 plans which provide tax-efficient ways to establish a fund for education in the future receive a lot of attention these days. They are worth examining, but they are no panacea.

What if you have old, existing documents? A good rule of thumb is to update key documents at least every 10 years or so. There was a major change in the law concerning durable/financial powers of attorney in 2018, and it is widely recommended by most, if not all, lawyers to update any documents executed before then.

Federal estate tax laws, too, changed in 2017 through 2018, which suggest you can largely avoid federal estate taxes and many probate costs, too, if you modify your documents. But ask your lawyer for a courtesy review of your documents to see what changes, if any, may be appropriate.

Start now. Make an appointment with your lawyer of choice and set up a session. Ask the lawyer for a courtesy session for 45 minutes, which the lawyer should provide. The next steps to begin any documents are downhill at that point.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.