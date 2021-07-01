Wells: Things change. Your estate-planning documents may need to as well

This is the second column on practical ways to avoid many common, and often expensive, problems with your estate planning directions.

1. Remember, things change. Any number of people will prepare estate planning documents when they are young, and they have young children. When the children become responsible adults, however, they may be better alternates of choice. Additionally, the individuals you listed years ago may have passed away, moved, or are no longer the best fit.

It makes sense to update the agents from time to time to be sure the right people are in charge. A quick check on the agents whom you have named is easy to do if you do not already have copies of your documents on hand. Call your lawyer, who can review your documents quickly as a courtesy and tell you exactly whom you have named as agents.