Wells: Things change. Your estate-planning documents may need to as well

This is the second column on practical ways to avoid many common, and often expensive, problems with your estate planning directions.
1. Remember, things change. Any number of people will prepare estate planning documents when they are young, and they have young children. When the children become responsible adults, however, they may be better alternates of choice. Additionally, the individuals you listed years ago may have passed away, moved, or are no longer the best fit.
It makes sense to update the agents from time to time to be sure the right people are in charge. A quick check on the agents whom you have named is easy to do if you do not already have copies of your documents on hand. Call your lawyer, who can review your documents quickly as a courtesy and tell you exactly whom you have named as agents.
2. Another common situation is when a spouse names the other spouse as the agent, but the other spouse subsequently begins to have significant judgment challenges. If you see some of this coming, it makes sense to name your spouse as your financial or healthcare power of attorney agent, AND, POSSIBLY, your adult child on whom you often rely as well, either one of whom may act. When the health of the agent spouse begins to fade, the spouse may not be competent to sign documents resigning as the agent, and this would allow your adult child to act on your behalf.
3. Update your beneficiary designations on your various financial accounts which allow you to name beneficiaries. Many people forget to update their beneficiary documents after the death of a loved one, and it can have an unintended consequence. When a spouse passes away, generally the surviving spouse gets the right of survivorship account. But the surviving spouse needs to update the account so that, upon their death, this account passes outside of probate directly to their beneficiaries of choice, often their adult children. Otherwise, the entire account goes through probate, with added expense.
But isn’t this done as a regular matter of course? Oh, no. I was giving a seminar on estate planning recently to a large organization in the area which had a robust human resources department. I stated the employees likely chose to update their beneficiaries, with regular reminders from the HR department. At which point a lawyer for the HR department said: no, not really. After her tale of woe, noting how (now) former spouses were still listed to receive substantial financial benefits, instead of their present spouse, even after numerous reminders from HR, it opened a lot of eyes and ears.
Include in your routine actions you take when a couple has divorced or a loved one has passed away to update the beneficiary designations of financial assets which have beneficiary designations on them.
Here is a short and doable to do list which will take you no more than one hour to complete. Call the appropriate contact persons of these beneficiary designated assets and ask them to verify whom you have designated as your beneficiaries: 1. Life insurance policies; 2. Bank accounts; 3. Stock brokerage accounts; 4. The retirement account from your company, or in your own name; and 5. Any other beneficiary-designated assets. Ask them to send you a secure written confirmation of them for your files, too. And if you find changes you need to make, you can complete the changes easily while you are able.
The next column will address some other common challenges which can easily be avoided.
Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.
Mike Wells is a partner with Wells Law, PLLC in Winston-Salem. His email address is mike@wellslaw.us and his telephone number is 336.283.8700.