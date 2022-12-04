Wells: 'Tis the season for common legal snares. How to avoid them.

Through December and until after the first few days of the New Year, we have a lot of ground to negotiate. Here are some suggestions about how to avoid several legal snares along the way.

Traveling to and from holiday events. Drinking and driving just do not mix. Park your pride and let a designated person in your group drive home. Most alcohol-related accidents occur when the driver is only slightly impaired, but that split-second delay in judgment can mean the difference between having a wreck or not. Just do not risk it.

Traveling on the highways to see family. Do not assume the drivers of vehicles around you are paying attention. They may not be. The best accident is the one you never have, regardless of whether you are responsible. If you need to honk your horn if another driver is distracted, do it. You may get a dirty look or a get a gesture that is, shall we say, not one of endearment, but it really beats the alternative. Drive defensively.

Holiday parties at the workplace. These are fun but be careful. If alcohol is served and an employee has an accident on the way home, the company could have exposure as well. Plus, alcohol dulls your judgment. Alcohol, as the expression goes, can make you think you are good looking, and invisible, too. All employees have a right to be treated with respect by supervisors and fellow employees as well, even (especially) at parties. How would you want your loved one treated?

When is a sale a real sale? Most everything seems as if it is on sale all the time. Be sure to ask about the return policy. This is especially true if it is an end-of-season sale, which often means no returns or refunds, even if the retailer generally offers those.

Often a retailer will have a policy which will not allow you to return items for a credit or exchange if it is an end-of-season sale. And some retailers may not allow you to return an unused item for a credit or exchange at all. It makes sense to ask and to know the policy.

And hold on to your receipts. Keep all your (electronic or paper) receipts in one place so you can keep track of purchases.

Impulse decisions. Never buy on a quick impulse a big-ticket item with your just-received bonus money. If have second thoughts, you certainly do not have an out. (There is no three-day time to change your mind unless the seller explicitly agrees to it, although I am often asked this. This “3-day rule” is limited legally almost exclusively to refinancing your home mortgage, which is why many people have heard of it.) The object of your affection will assuredly still be there waiting, although the salesperson will tell you the object may be sold before you decide and come back to close the deal.

I had a client some years ago who bought a used motor vehicle from a reliable source, so he did not get the vehicle inspected by a mechanic, although he was “sure” it was fine. (And he did not want to lose the purchase of this good deal.)

It turns out the vehicle did have some problems, and a problem even the seller did not know about. It was only because the seller stumbled on its representations that we worked it out. But we got lucky.

It is not a law on the books, but the expression “it is better to be safe than sorry” is not a bad rule to follow. The deal will almost certainly be there tomorrow.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.