Wells: Understand employment law basics in North Carolina

Are you hiring an employee or an independent contractor? There are different rules regarding what one is paid for each category, according to the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

There is another very narrow “other” category, exempt employees. This category excludes certain highly paid employees, such as doctors and lawyers, from many of these rules regarding hours worked, and the like.

There are distinctions between an employee and an independent contractor. In determining whether the person providing service is an employee or an independent contractor, all information that provides evidence of the degree of control and independence must be considered.

Behavioral: Does the company control or have the right to control what the worker does and how the worker does his or her job?

Financial: Are the business aspects of the worker’s job controlled by the payer? (How a worker is paid, whether expenses are reimbursed, who provides tools/supplies, etc.)

Type of Relationship: Are there written contracts or employee- type benefits (i.e., pension plan, insurance, vacation pay, etc.)? Will the relationship continue?