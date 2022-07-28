 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Jefferson insurance agency sold to Leavitt Group affiliate

  • 0

Leavitt Group, one of the largest U.S. privately held insurance brokerages, said Wednesday that an affiliate has acquired Barr Insurance Agency of West Jefferson. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase was made by Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors, which is led by Mike Griffin, Michael Holdenrid and Andy Patton.

As part of the acquisition, Barr owner Garry Elliott is retiring and Patton is taking over the book of business. Barr offers personal insurance products.

Teresa Lemons, formerly of Barr Insurance, has joined Patton’s office in West Jefferson.

Leavitt Group has more than 185 locations across 27 states.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy enters technical recession after growth declines in second quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert