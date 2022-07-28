West Jefferson insurance agency sold to Leavitt Group affiliate

Leavitt Group, one of the largest U.S. privately held insurance brokerages, said Wednesday that an affiliate has acquired Barr Insurance Agency of West Jefferson. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase was made by Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors, which is led by Mike Griffin, Michael Holdenrid and Andy Patton.

As part of the acquisition, Barr owner Garry Elliott is retiring and Patton is taking over the book of business. Barr offers personal insurance products.

Teresa Lemons, formerly of Barr Insurance, has joined Patton’s office in West Jefferson.

Leavitt Group has more than 185 locations across 27 states.