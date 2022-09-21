Western NC hospital competition may have monkey wrench thrown into process

Mission Hospital Inc., Novant Health Inc. and AdventHealth responded by filing certificate-of-need (CON) applications with the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community, although some Republican legislative leaders claims the process limits the ability of independent and for-profit providers to enter markets and lower costs.

Pardee said that prior to the 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan, there had been no determination of the need for additional beds since 2011.

"No need existed even though Mission Health, the only acute-care provider in the defined area, operates as the area's only tertiary facility drawing patients from surrounding counties and even other states," Pardee said in the report.

"Not coincidentally, bed need has been generated only in the two years since COVID-19 began to impact patient days.

"The ultimate need determination for 67 beds was determined exclusively by the COVID-19 adjustment to the methodology," Pardee said. "In other words, actual patient days did not generate the need for additional beds" in the four-county service area.

Pardee said that in its evaluation of the three CON proposals that when excluding COVID-19 as a factor, each fails to demonstrate the need for the proposed hospital.

Pardee acknowledged in its filing that it "recognizes that the need determination in the 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan was finalized ... and approved by the governor."

"Nonetheless, Pardee believes it is important for the agency to consider these unique facts and circumstances in the context of this review."

Combined lawsuits