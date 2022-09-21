Western NC hospital competition may have monkey wrench thrown into process

The complex bid to open a 67-bed community hospital in western North Carolina may have had a monkey wrench thrown into the certificate-of-need process by a health care system not competing for the facility.
As part of the public-comment period, Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville filed a 30-page response in which it claimed there is no non-COVID-19 need for the additional beds. Pardee is licensed for 222 beds.
The 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan listed a need for 67 acute-care hospital beds to cover Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties, likely by 2024.
Mission Hospital Inc., Novant Health Inc. and AdventHealth responded by filing certificate-of-need (CON) applications with the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.
The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community, although some Republican legislative leaders claims the process limits the ability of independent and for-profit providers to enter markets and lower costs.
Pardee said that prior to the 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan, there had been no determination of the need for additional beds since 2011.
"No need existed even though Mission Health, the only acute-care provider in the defined area, operates as the area's only tertiary facility drawing patients from surrounding counties and even other states," Pardee said in the report.
"Not coincidentally, bed need has been generated only in the two years since COVID-19 began to impact patient days.
"The ultimate need determination for 67 beds was determined exclusively by the COVID-19 adjustment to the methodology," Pardee said. "In other words, actual patient days did not generate the need for additional beds" in the four-county service area.
Pardee said that in its evaluation of the three CON proposals that when excluding COVID-19 as a factor, each fails to demonstrate the need for the proposed hospital.
Pardee acknowledged in its filing that it "recognizes that the need determination in the 2022 state Medical Facilities Plan was finalized ... and approved by the governor."
"Nonetheless, Pardee believes it is important for the agency to consider these unique facts and circumstances in the context of this review."
Combined lawsuits
Mission is the region’s dominant for-profit health care system with a combined 733 beds in the market, including a children’s hospital.
On Aug. 20, a federal judge combined two lawsuits facing Mission and affiliates of parent company HCA Healthcare Inc. related to the proposed new community hospital.
Judge Martin Reidlinger of the Western District of N.C. joined the July 17 lawsuit filed by the city of Asheville and Buncombe County with the June 3 lawsuit filed by the city of Brevard. Reidlinger determined that “these two civil actions involve common questions of law and fact such that consolidation is appropriate.” The defendants agreed to the consolidation.
The combined lawsuit could improve the odds for the bids of Novant and AdventHealth opening a similar community hospital in the market.
AdventHealth is a Seventh-day Adventist non-profit health-care system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla. The plaintiffs are requesting damages, injunctive relief and equitable relief under the federal Sherman Antitrust Act.
Also sued are several HCA and Mission affiliates. HCA purchased Mission in January 2019.
Hospital proposals
Mission has proposed a $125.04 million expansion of its existing campus.
Novant applied June 15 for permission to build a $328.73 million community hospital campus. The health system already has an imaging center in the market.
AdventHealth has proposed a $252.12 million capital investment. Advent’s lone North Carolina hospital is in neighboring Hendersonville. Novant has said it “has been interested in expanding our services in western North Carolina for years.”
Novant and Advent plan to provide a dedicated C-section operating room and between three and five procedure rooms.
Stein’s stance
On July 25, state Attorney General Josh Stein filed a formal objection to Mission’s CON application.
“The certificate-of-need application process for 67 acute-care beds ... provides a much-needed opportunity to introduce competition into western North Carolina’s health care market,” Stein wrote.
The Department of Health and Human Services “should seize that opportunity ... by denying Mission’s application,” Stein said.
“The lack of competition is the result of Mission’s unique history,” Stein wrote.
“Mission effectively operated as a legislatively authorized monopoly for over 20 years, and no new hospitals have opened even after Mission’s arrangement with the state ended in 2016.”
Stein said residents of western North Carolina have been adversely affected by higher health-care costs and a reduction in quality of care in the region. Stein is taking a neutral position on the Novant and AdventHealth applications.
