WestRock plans major expansion at Claremont plant
WestRock Co. said Thursday it will create 50 jobs in Claremont as part of a $47 million capital investment into a 285,000-square-foot plant expansion.

WestRock, based in Atlanta, is a global manufacturer of differentiated paper and packaging solutions. It has three Forsyth County offices involved with manufacturing of corrugated containers and retail displays.

The Claremont operation is part of the company’s consumer-packaging business and manufactures food, foodservice, and beverage packaging for some of the world’s leading brands.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $48,422. By comparison, the average annual wage in Catawba County is $43,920.

The company has been made eligible for up to $125,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

