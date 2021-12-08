What big manufacturer is coming to PTI? Committee meets, but doesn't discuss Project Thunderbird.

"Now, we are validating market demand as we unveil a new aircraft concept in a different segment from the original HondaJet."

In January, Honda Aircraft commenced operations at its Wing Production and Service Parts facility for its HondaJet Elite aircraft on its 133-acre PTI campus. The 83,100 square-foot facility represents a capital investment cost of $24.3 million.

Altogether, the company has spent more than $245 million on the PTI campus.

PTI megasite

PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.

Combined, the sites come to 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor to Fayetteville.

The Carolina Core website says the following about the PTI megasite: "The airport has more than 1,000 acres of land that is ready for development, including an 800-acre tract that may be developed in its entirety or in parcels.”

“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant."