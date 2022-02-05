What does low unemployment mean for Triad's economy?

“On the flip side, tight labor markets can provide opportunities for workers to move to better jobs and command better wages.

“It also may force employers to think more holistically about skills and who is a skilled worker and to consider candidates who might otherwise be unfairly overlooked and to invest in those people,” he said. “Those are all positive things in my view.”

Yet, Quinterno expressed concern that the current tilting of the labor force pendulum toward employees is likely temporary.

“A great deal of the economic debate, however, is being driven by corporate interests that are unhappy with the emergence of tight labor markets,” Quinterno said.

He cited as an example the push by some corporations, aided by Republicans at the national and state level, to end the $300 weekly federal pandemic unemployment benefits early or allow them to expire Sept. 4 without consideration of another extension.

“For most of the past 40 years, the balance of power in the labor market has shifted entirely in the favor of firms, and right now, there is a shift, at least haltingly and temporarily, toward workers,” Quinterno said.

“Halting that process and returning to the status quo ante, instead of adapting to changed conditions, appears to be the aim of many corporate actors, who are using their power to sow confusion and shape a narrative more conducive to their interests.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.