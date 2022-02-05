What does low unemployment mean for Triad's economy?

The Triad could reach, over the next couple of months, its lowest unemployment rate of the 21st century.
So, why doesn’t such a potential low amid a major labor shortage seem more important — or even feel real?
December’s jobless rate of 3.3% is just above the 2.9% level from both January 2000 and October 2000.
The lowest Triad rate — at least since such metro data points began to be collected in the 1970s — is 1.6% in April 1999 during the latter stage of the mid-to-late 1990s economic boom.
To put a 3.3% Triad jobless rate into perspective, many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.” That’s defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, this job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs, such as the roughly 3,500 jobs planned for Boom Supersonic and Toyota Motors North America in the Triad over the next seven years.
“There is a little room for unemployment rates to fall further, although it would be tough to have sustained unemployment rates below 3%,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
“The labor force is structurally smaller now than it was in early 2020 due to pandemic- and recession-induced early retirements.
“Businesses need to adapt to a new, tighter labor market, and get used to paying higher wages,” Faucher said.
COVID-19 factor
To be sure, the COVID-19 pandemic is an overshadowing factor on the job market, nearly two years into the virus’ abrupt emergence in mid-March 2020.
There’s the accompanying Great Resignation — felt locally, statewide and nationally — that covers people who voluntarily exit the workforce, many of whom had been laid off from March to June 2020 when most socioeconomic activities were shut down.
Those people are no longer counted as unemployed by U.S. Labor Department data analysis, which artificially lowers the jobless rate.
Among those departing the labor force were minimum- and low-wage workers, who’ve decided that such pay isn’t worth it anymore when coupled with being overworked in high-stress environments with elevated exposure risks.
There are those who have retired during the pandemic, whether taking the plunge years after the typical 62-to-65 age range, or not being able to find suitable work even with the labor shortage.
“I forecast labor market participation will rise in 2022, as many of the federal financial packages have ended and COVID-19 becomes less of an issue — a big ‘if’ though,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Walden said that “the wild card is what happens to those who retired.”
“There has been a spike in retirements as older workers reassessed how the new work environment will evolve. Older workers value face-to-face interaction with co-workers as this was the environment they experienced.
“Younger workers are more used to cyber interactions,” Walden said. “If some retired older workers decide they retired too soon, there will be a big boost to labor participation.”
Wage hikes limited impact
The national $15-an-hour minimum wage initiative has persuaded more employers, including some local, to match or exceed that level, or at least to offer higher starting pay.
Yet, it is proving to have limited attraction in getting those who have dropped out of the labor force to jump back in.
“The scale is tipped in the employee’s favor,” said Sherri Thomas, chief administrative officer with Truliant Federal Credit Union.
“Employees are in a position to make more demands and have higher expectations of companies — flexible schedules, ability to work from home, what wellness solutions/benefits are provided.”
Thomas said that because there is so much competition for workers, “employees can be selective in who they choose to work for, which puts the pressure back on employers to have a great culture and continued opportunities for growth.”
“One big motivation for workers to re-enter the workforce are opportunities to reskill or use transferrable skills to do something different.
“There are many people who are now entering new roles or another industry because an employer recognized they could be successful growing the skills they had acquired over time,” Thomas said.
Still, Thomas said employers should benefit from the current labor situation in the long term.
“I do think the labor market is opening up and there is a much better talent pool than before,” Thomas said. “That’s good for employers.”
Faucher said an expanding labor force in the Triad and North Carolina will come “as the pandemic fades and more people feel comfortable being in public, child care centers reopen and more schools return to in-person instruction, and unemployed workers spend down some of their savings.
“Strong wage growth will draw some of these people back into the labor force, and this could make it easier to hire in 2022.”
Economic, political links
Typically, the party in control of the White House and Congress — as Democrats have been since January 2021 — would get the benefit of a low unemployment rate when it comes to voters.
However, economists and political analysts alike are projecting that because of inflation and cultural-war concerns, Democrats could lose their majority in the U.S. House, while North Carolina could shift back into Republican super-majority control in the N.C. General Assembly.
“The dominant trend has been that the president’s party loses seats in mid-term elections, and there are very few exceptions to this trend,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that “a very healthy economy can help minimize the mid-term losses for the president’s party, whereas public dissatisfaction with economic conditions can lead to much more dramatic losses.”
“While job numbers have been improving, I suspect most people still don’t see the economy performing as well as it did prior to COVID.
“Many are wise enough to see that good news in the headline unemployment rate can mask disturbing developments with declining labor force participation,” Kokai said. “Regardless of what government numbers tell them about jobs, almost everyone can see the impact of rising inflation eating into their pocketbooks.”
Socioeconomic challenges
Mark Vitner, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said another key factor is that the return of women to the workforce “has been particularly slow.”
“Many are having to care for children because schools have not completely reopened.”
With a significant number of large employers keeping the bulk of the employees working remotely, Vitner said that “office-adjacent businesses are having a hard time reopening.”
“Many of these businesses are restaurants, retail shops or other service businesses that cater to office workers during the workweek.”
Nevertheless, Vitner said “I am not worried about the Triad being able to supply the workforce needed to fill jobs at the recent rush of Triad economic development projects,” such as Boom Supersonic and Toyota Motors North America.
“North Carolina is attracting thousands of job seekers from other states,” Vitner said.
“One related concern, however, is that the influx of new projects will likely pull workers from other industries, which means continuing challenges for restaurants, bars, hotels and other high-contact services.”
And such an influx could create broader issues in the community, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“One of the big issues with having large employers entering a tight labor market will be the need to accommodate significant in-migration,” Madjd-Sadjadi said,
“Unless the area is prepared to build housing in advance, there will likely be increases in rents and home prices.”
That scenario is a particular concern for the Toyota electric vehicle battery plant planned for the rural Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which has sparse housing in place for current residents around the site.
“What is likely to happen is that this will result in further gains for labor in terms of income, and a continued acceleration of automation for many jobs as wage costs make such automation a more profitable option,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Up in the air
Mark Hamrick, senior economics analyst with Bankrate.com, said the local, state and national January employment reports may show hiring “at the weakest in a year, as the omicron wave sidelined millions of workers.”
“That would serve as a reminder of the high degree of volatility and uncertainty during these challenging times with a pandemic still raging.”
Another economist projecting an uptick in the January jobless rate is John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the January 2022 report showed a slowdown, if not step backward, in many communities as omicron took over during the month,” Quinterno said.
“While it may sound repetitive, economic conditions, including labor market conditions, really are being driven by the virus. Until the virus is under control, we are apt to experience see-sawing conditions.
“Arguably, the decision of federal and state authorities to abandon all mitigation controls apart from vaccines and, in some places, masking requirements is injecting more instability into the economy and will make recovery that much harder,” Quinterno said.
Quinterno said the Triad is in a “fascinating” labor market currently because of its recent lack of growth.
“A lack of labor force growth could make it hard for new firms to find the properly skilled workers,” Quinterno said.
“On the flip side, tight labor markets can provide opportunities for workers to move to better jobs and command better wages.
“It also may force employers to think more holistically about skills and who is a skilled worker and to consider candidates who might otherwise be unfairly overlooked and to invest in those people,” he said. “Those are all positive things in my view.”
Yet, Quinterno expressed concern that the current tilting of the labor force pendulum toward employees is likely temporary.
“A great deal of the economic debate, however, is being driven by corporate interests that are unhappy with the emergence of tight labor markets,” Quinterno said.
He cited as an example the push by some corporations, aided by Republicans at the national and state level, to end the $300 weekly federal pandemic unemployment benefits early or allow them to expire Sept. 4 without consideration of another extension.
“For most of the past 40 years, the balance of power in the labor market has shifted entirely in the favor of firms, and right now, there is a shift, at least haltingly and temporarily, toward workers,” Quinterno said.
“Halting that process and returning to the status quo ante, instead of adapting to changed conditions, appears to be the aim of many corporate actors, who are using their power to sow confusion and shape a narrative more conducive to their interests.”
