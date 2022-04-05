What's in the name Carolina Core? Economic development region that includes the Triad faces challenge in building an identify separate from fast-growing Triangle and Charlotte. Some argue we shouldn't even try

North Carolina’s recent success, after a 30-year effort, in attracting a multi-billion-dollar automotive manufacturing plant is an expected game-changer for the state because of the possibility of up to 13,000 jobs linked either directly or indirectly to the project.

It also represents another moment of celebration for officials and supporters of Carolina Core — the economic development region stretching southeast from the Triad to Fayetteville.

Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast confirmed plans last week for a $4 billion campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford.

With that announcement, three of the Carolina Core’s four megasites have a commitment from a major manufacturer.

The other two committed companies are Toyota North America at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, and Boom Supersonic at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The remaining megasite is known as the Chatham-Siler City advanced manufacturing site with about 1,800 acres available.

The three manufacturing commitments could create in excess of 11,000 direct jobs and several thousand more indirect jobs.

“With this announcement we celebrate another transformational win for the region, with three Carolina Core megasites landing high-impact projects in the last 100 days,” said Michael Fox, president of Piedmont Triad Partnership.

The Carolina Core was pieced together in 2018 by the partnership in an attempt to promote the 14-county region along U.S. 421 as a third economic engine, after Charlotte and the Triangle, with the available megasites as the main attraction.

“With this win, and existing operations in the region by Volvo Trucks, Thomas Built Buses and the announced Toyota plant, a premier electric vehicle cluster has emerged,” Fox said.

“It was a powerful combination of resilience, resolve and regionalism that helped land this project, coupled with the Carolina Core’s strategic location, business-friendly climate and skilled workforce with more than 30 colleges, universities and technical schools to help keep the talent pipeline full.

“The future is bright for the Carolina Core.”

Overshadowed?

Yet, the back-slapping comes with a question of whether the Carolina Core is being overshadowed again by the Triangle, in part given therecent rebranding of the VinFast megasite from “Moncure” (a community in southeast Chatham on the Deep River) to “Triangle Innovation Point.”

Officials with Triangle Innovation Point declined comment on the branding change.

Jason Kaplan, managing member of Moncure Holdings LLC, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that “what’s going on at Triangle Innovation Point is really well-situated to land top-notch users that will bring great jobs.”

“Everything is working for it — TIP’s proximity to Raleigh, RDU, Sanford, U.S. 1. There are very few sites in the country that present the opportunity for major businesses to locate so near a major city.”

Grafting Fayetteville and Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett and Lee counties from along the U.S. 421 corridor created a Carolina Core population base of 2.27 million residents.

At the high-profile debut of Carolina Core, it was clear Fayetteville and the four counties were willing participants in the effort to market the U.S. 421 corridor as a viable economic zone.

That’s why the rebranding from the Moncure megasite to Triangle Innovation Point feels a bit jarring.

Fox said he views the Triangle Innovation Point branding not as a setback to Carolina Core, but a recognition of the reality of the Chatham site being within a 30- to 40-minute drive of much of the Triangle.

“I don’t think it is a negative at all,” Fox said. “Instead of an either-or, it can be a both-and.

“The Carolina Core is not a legislatively decreed boundary, but a regional marketing strategy.”

Robert Van Geons, president and chief executive of Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said in August 2018 that by including Fayetteville in Carolina Core, it makes the Wilmington port and Interstates 74 and 95 more viable economic options for Triad economic officials to woo corporations.

“We know that the projects we are trying to recruit will require collaboration beyond municipal boundaries,” Van Geons said. “We would rather be part of a winning team than lose alone.”

Van Geons said it’s certainly a reality that the Triad and Fayetteville “can get a little lost in the recruitment marketplace compared with Charlotte and Raleigh.”

“We know that it’s nearly impossible for Charlotte and the Triangle to put together the megasites we have and make them cost-effective,” Van Geons said.

“The megasites allow us to compete for projects, whether for one group or multiple groups, that they can’t, and makes North Carolina as a whole more competitive and more attractive.”

Not much time?

The Carolina Core may not have all that long to establish an identity.

A UNC-Chapel Hill demographer raised the possibility in December 2013 that urban sprawl could lead to — if not make necessary — the intertwining of the Triad’s economy with Charlotte and the Triangle into what she called a “megalopolis” by 2050.

Such a region, based mostly on the Interstate 85 corridor, could resemble the urban corridor that connects Baltimore and Washington with New York and Boston, said Rebecca Tippett, founding director of Carolina Demography, a unit of the Carolina Population Center.

It also could lead to the swallowing up of small-to–medium-size communities, such as Burlington, Lexington and Salisbury, which are between the three urban hubs. Those communities likely would maintain their independence, but lose a portion of their identity.

Examples already have been seen with Davidson County being shifted into the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area and Iredell County into the Charlotte metro.

Tippett said it is important for suburban communities lying between the three urban hubs to be proactive in addressing their population, transportation and economic challenges.

“They need to be stakeholders in how any megalopolis is created,” Tippett said.

Fox acknowledges the likelihood of such a demographic merger of the three metro areas, perhaps sooner than 2050.

“I don’t doubt that. The way these three regions are growing, they will eventually meet to form one large MSA,” Fox said.

With the eastern edge of the Carolina Core so close to the Triangle, Fox said it’s understandable that there would be some economic development overlap.

He cited an example of how Salisbury and Rowan County are benefiting from its proximity to the Charlotte market, such as opening a fulfillment center with online pet supplier Chewy’s and Thursday’s announcement of Macy’s Inc. committing to a $584 million automated fulfillment center with a pledge of 2,800 jobs in the China Grove community.

The next likely step is for the Charlotte creep to become more pronounced in the Lexington and Thomasville areas, as well as the Triangle into Alamance County.

“It’s not a bad thing at all if they want to be in the Carolina Core, but still be close enough to the amenities of the other metros,” Fox said.

“It serves to strengthen all of us, particularly since the Carolina Core has more small- to medium-sized properties to offer to industry than Charlotte or the Triangle.”

Shadow endorser

The potential overlapping of the Carolina Core with the Triangle carries economics pluses and minuses, according to economists, site selectors and marketing experts.

“Based on how it is positioned, the Carolina Core seems to really serve as an organizational brand based on geographic area, and under its umbrella are individual brands including PTI Aerospace megasite, Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite, and Triangle Innovation Point,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

“Each of these sites represents a brand in and of itself, with the Carolina Core serving as a shadow endorser for each.”

In this role, Beahm said, the Carolina Core “has little visibility when it comes to adding credibility or promoting the success of these individual sites. It’s still building its own brand identity and awareness, and has limited brand equity.”

For the Carolina Core brand to become more relevant, more work needs to be done from a marketing standpoint to create that connectivity, Beahm said.

“A more explicit and visible link must be created,” Beahm said.

“It’s really the only way the Carolina Core itself will benefit directly from the growth of these megasites within its area, i.e., by being associated with that growth as an organizational endorser of these brands.”

Beahm said that having Triangle associated with one of the Carolina Core’s megasite names “certainly would seem, on the surface, to work against a goal of differentiating the Carolina Core and its sites versus the Triangle region.”

“On the other hand, it also creates a more competitive positioning for this particular site by trading on some of the equity that exists in the Triangle region itself.”

Viewing Carolina Core

The Carolina Core-Triangle overlap with the Chatham megasite should be perceived as a recognition that “most corporate site searches today have a broader regional focus in order to present the relocating company with multiple labor, real estate and support service assets,” said John H. Boyd, founder and principal with global site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla.

“While someone on the ground in Winston-Salem or Fayetteville may view Raleigh or Charlotte as competitors, or not part of the same ecosystem, that is not how global companies — especially one from Vietnam — view U.S. geography.

“Site searches today are casting a wider net and inventorying assets regionally, and then finding the best site-specific real estate — or megasite — to access those assets.”

Boyd said the Carolina Core corridor offers site-seeking companies “tremendous access to labor, colleges, vocational schools, real estate, housing inventories and key transportation routes like 1-40, 1-85 and the future 685 — much in the same way as does the Triangle.”

“No question that the Research Triangle term ‘pops’ in corporate boardrooms and in the minds of global decision makers,” Boyd said.

Boyd said it’s certainly feasible that the Triad and Carolina Core could play a complementary role to the Triangle as smaller market communities in central Texas gain major economic projects because they are located on the state highway corridor between Austin and San Antonio.

“The Toyota endorsement of the Triad was huge: it’s a stamp of approval on its labor market, infrastructure and overall business climate,” Boyd said.

“Toyota — like most Japanese manufacturers – are very judicious in their site-selection work. They rarely make mistakes.”

Shrinking availability

Boyd said that historically from a site-selection process, real estate was the last piece of the puzzle.

“Today, with the unprecedented lack of available, shovel-ready industrial sites in most U.S. markets, real estate is playing a much bigger role, and earlier on in the site-selection process,” Boyd said.

“We are also seeing national real-estate developers being much more proactive in securing sites in desirable locations, like central North Carolina, and aggressively marketing them to end-user manufacturers.

“As Mark Twain famously said ‘Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.’”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-State University, said it may not be advisable in the long run to keep the Triad separate from the Triangle and Charlotte in terms of economic branding.

“By thinking about ourselves as a megaregion — the Charlotte-Triad-Triangle triangle, so to speak — we can attract more investment than we can if we insist on maintaining our separate entities,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“This is not unlike the way that the San Francisco Bay Area has branded itself into different sections — North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco, Silicon Valley — where each plays a role in supporting the others.”

Compared with Carolina Core’s population base of 2.27 million, the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area has 2.52 million residents and the Raleigh-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill metro areas have combined 1.92 million residents.

Madjd-Sadjadi said that “it is time for us to start thinking about how we can connect the three regions more so that we are seen as one contiguous entity and stop splintering our efforts because we just don’t have the population density right now to support three distinct identities for our state in terms of investment attractiveness.”

Madjd-Sadjadi cautioned that “if we fail to do that, we will be relegated to second-tier status in this global capital competition.”

“It would be a situation that will mean we are less in control of our own destinies, and more subject to the whims of others who show no fealty to anyone other than themselves.”

