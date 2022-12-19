Whitaker Park Lofts project gains new owner; units about 60% completed

An important piece of the massive Whitaker Park redevelopment initiative — the 163-unit loft project — has changed ownership and developer hands.
An affiliate of Frye Properties of Norfolk, Va., Cavalier Winston Development LLC, paid $4.5 million for two tracts at the elbow of Reynolds Boulevard and Indiana Avenue across from Woodland cemetery.
The affiliate purchased the property from WPDA Inc., which has handled the marketing of the 1.7 million square feet of space on the campus that Reynolds American Inc. donated in April 2017.
The main 5.84-acre tract that Cavalier bought contains the three-story leaf buildings at 951 Reynolds Blvd.
The buildings represent a high-profile, $27 million revitalization project launched in October 2019 by former NFL player Chris Harrison's C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC. Also purchased was an adjacent 2.48-acre tract likely to be a parking lot.
People are also reading…
The redevelopment had been taking place in spurts, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on available labor and building equipment.
Harrison had projected the first units becoming available for residents in the first quarter of 2023.
Jeff Wermers, Frye's vice president of construction and company controller, said Monday that Cavalier has taken over redevelopment of the project, which he said is about 60% completed.
The project is Cavalier and Frye's first in the Triad.
"We're doing the completion of (Phase 1). We're the owners and we'll manage it once it's over," Wermers said.
Wermers said Cavalier and Frye considered the property and the lofts project "attractive and intriguing from Day One.
"We're still trying to assess when the properties will go online with mostly interior work and exterior site work left to do," Wermers said.
Wermers said Cavalier had been a partner with Harrison's company in the development before choosing to take it over. Wermers added that the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a factor in the ownership change.
"He's not playing a role in it any longer," Wermers said, adding the change in management and ownership had been discussed for nearly a year.
C.A. Harrison could not be immediately reached for comment. The group still had Whitaker Park Lofts prominently featured on its website as of Monday.
Current plans
One primary attraction to the revitalization project was the buildings being named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. The 2-1 building was built in 1937 and the 2-2 building in 1955.
That made their renovation eligible for lucrative state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits that have contributed to major renovation projects in downtown Winston-Salem.
When Harrison debuted his plans, he said future phases could include an additional 151 apartment units, retail space and a hotel — all built from scratch. He envisioned the hotel catering to visiting teams playing Wake Forest University in nearby athletic venues.
Harrison had estimated in October 2019 that the overall four-phase project cost to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, and take four to five years to complete.
Harrison had committed to making at least 20% of the housing units affordable to working people — a key to gaining support from Winston-Salem elected officials.
Harrison expressed confidence that his piece of the Whitaker Park revitalization puzzle would make the local community more attractive for investment.
“It can be a conundrum because you want the economic development to happen,” Harrison said.
“You also want the people who have been through the recent ups and downs around Whitaker Park to benefit from the upturn we’re planning.
“We have faith that these projects, over time, will offer steady, good-paying jobs filled by folks from the local neighborhoods,” Harrison said.
Wermers said that while Cavalier is assessing the potential phases, plans for the 163 units remain little changed. The planned units will feature ceilings 14- to 20-feet high.
"Some of the details may change, but the big picture is remaining the same," Wermers said.
"We're still considering doing another apartment building to complement what we're doing with the lofts.
"A mid-sized hotel is on the boards, but we're still trying to determine what we're going to do next."
Whitaker Park background
Whitaker Park, named after former Reynolds Chairman John Whitaker, had more than 2,000 middle- and upper-middle class workers at its peak.
A key crossroads came in April 2017 when Reynolds handed over the keys to WPDA for 120 acres and 13 buildings.
Not included in the donation was the central property, where Reynolds has tobacco processing and warehousing operations. Those consist of 18 buildings and 100 acres.
“Virtually all of Whitaker Park will be redeveloped in the fashion we intended when the project began,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in 2019.
Bob Leak Jr., president and chief executive of WPDA, has marveled at the phoenix-like status of Whitaker Park at the time of the Harrison announcement.
“Timing is everything in economic development, particularly a project as challenging and as rewarding as Whitaker Park,” Leak said. “We never saw this as a white elephant, but rather a unique opportunity for Winston-Salem.
"This project is a centerpiece that will generate a lot of energy for the park because we will have people living there, as well as working in the other properties.
"I am excited to see this project get back on track and look forward to their completion in 2023."
Don Flow, who was WPDA’s chairman at the time of the 2017 donation, said the lofts project "fulfills the strategy for making the park a multi-dimensional economic engine that enhances the entire community."
A key to Harrison and Cavalier's interest was the securing of $3.5 million in local and state transportation funding to allow for the extension of Akron Drive from U.S. 52 to Shorefair Drive at Reynolds Boulevard. The new road will pass through Whitaker Park.
Other park developments
Harrison and Wermers expressed confidence that the lofts would prove attractive to workers employed on the campus.
Flow said he remains confident that the overall Whitaker Park project "will yield more than 10,000 good-paying jobs for the community, creating new energy and vitality to this historic site.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina held a ribbon-cutting Dec. 1 for its new headquarters.
The nonprofit group, which serves 18 counties, moved into a 139,192-square-foot facility at 3330 Shorefair Drive. The group tore down three existing buildings to clear space for the new $10 million facility.
Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill., is developing an 110,163-square-foot speculative building at 4043 Reynolds Court. Brennan also bought in March the next-door 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court.
The affiliates paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts.
Brennan said that Whitaker Park fits its investment portfolio since it involves “research, technology, manufacturing and distribution users seeking to locate near top research universities, major interstates, and populations with high-disposable incomes and high-educational attainment levels.”
In 2019, Cook Medical has bought Building 601-1, which contains 850,000 square feet. Cook plans to move its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.
Nature’s Value paid $10.5 million for the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 building, where it plans to relocate its headquarters and consolidate production beginning in the first half of 2023. Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs along with relocating 50 jobs from Lexington.
Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022
As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.
Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.
After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.
The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.
That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.
The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.
United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.
A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.
A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.
However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.
In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.
White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Atrium Health completes merger with Chicago health system. What does that mean for Wake Forest Baptist?
Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Friday it has completed its mega-merger with Advocate Aurora.
The great — and potentially legislative-defining — debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will not continue in 2022.
These Triad furniture workers learned of immediate job cuts in a middle-of-the-night email. Now they're trying to move on.
LEXINGTON — Betrayed. Disgusted. Infuriated. Disbelieving. Devastated.
Contracting COVID-19 has sent Alicia Pender's life into a physical and emotional tailspin since her diagnosis in December 2020.
Controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White has closed her practice.
336-727-7376