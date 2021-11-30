Whitaker Park redevelopment project reaches Brownfields certification stage

The 4021 Reynolds Court property is listed as sale pending. The 6.7-acre tract contains an 82,234-square-foot building known as 605-12.

The 4035 Reynolds Court property contains 8.85 acres and an 82,000-square-foot building.

Bob Leak Jr., president of Winston-Salem Business Inc., said Brennan Investment Group of Chicago has the site under contract. Leak said Brennan is considering building up to 130,000 more square feet adjacent to the facility.

WPDA said in the notice that the redeveloped properties would be limited to the following uses: industrial; community service organization; adult recreation facility; research laboratory incubator space; warehouse; office; parking; and other commercial uses permitted by the department.

Leak said Friday the entire Whitaker Park campus has been placed in the Brownfields program.”

“This will protect future tenants in the event an environmental issue is ever found,” Leak said. “Fortunately, there are no known issues with the property.”

Leak said once the Brownfields redevelopment approval has been granted, the 4021 Reynolds property should proceed to sale.