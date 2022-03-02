Whitaker Park revitalization advances with plans for two major facilities

“This will protect future tenants in the event an environmental issue is ever found,” Leak said. “Fortunately, there are no known issues with the property.”

In 2018, WPDA gained Brownfields approval for the two main production buildings on the campus: 601-1 and 601-11. They sit on 56.11 acres off 1001 Reynolds Blvd.

"I have the two final properties under contract, a 2.8-acre site and the lab building on 32nd Street," Leak said.

"They are scheduled to close later this year."

Other Whitaker projects

Cook Medical bought Building 601-1, which contains 850,000 square feet, in 2019.

Cook plans to move its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.

Tamisha Clark, Cook Medical’s local general manager, said in August that the company that “while COVID-19 has impacted our timeline, we have continued architectural planning for our future move and look forward to publishing our new construction timeline post-COVID.”