Whitaker Park revitalization advances with plans for two major facilities

Another major piece of the Whitaker Park revitalization initiative is underway.
Brennan Investment Group confirmed Wednesday it has acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.
The transaction deed has not appeared in the Forsyth County Register of Deeds' website.
Brennan, based in Chicago, is a private real-estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties throughout the United States.
In November, Bob Leak Jr., president and chief executive of Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc., said Brennan had the site under contract and was considering building up to 130,000 additional square feet adjacent to the facility.
Brennan said Whitaker Park fits its investment portfolio since it involves "research, technology, manufacturing and distribution users seeking to locate near top research universities, major interstates, and populations with high-disposable incomes and high-educational attainment levels.'
Brennan said renovations within the building include a modernized ESFR sprinkler system and new LED lights and other interior improvements. It is being marketed for lease through NAI Piedmont Triad.
"This is classic in-fill real estate with powerful demographics," Rob Gage, a Brennan senior vice president, said in a statement.
"We expect renovation of the existing building to be complete by April. Our new development should be delivered by November (2022). Tenant demand has been robust."
In November, Brennan paid $16.3 million for a 324,650-square-foot distribution facility at 210 N. Pendleton St. in High Point. The seller was Mannington Mills.
Mannington Mills, one of the largest manufacturers of hardwood and laminate flooring, is leasing 108,650 square feet and will retain its manufacturing operation in the facility.
"Our strategic plan for capital deployment identified the Triad as a high priority for increased investment," Scott McKibben, Brennan's chief investment officer, said in a statement.
"The area's demographic transformation over the last 10 years has resulted in industrial space absorption that exceeded the national average.
"I do not see that stopping anytime soon. This market has a long way to run," McKibben said.
Since 2010, Brennan has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states with 46 million square feet. It has 11 regional offices.
Brownfields scenario
The nonprofit Whitaker Park Development Authority was created by Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University for the sole purpose of shocking a heartbeat back into the former tobacco-manufacturing campus.
The properties that Brennan purchased are part of land tracts in Whitaker Park being prepped for a key transition.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality posted in November a legal notice of a Brownfields request by WPDA covering 36.32 acres overall.
Properties involved are 3330 Shorefair Drive and 4021 and 4035 Reynolds Blvd.
Leak said Wednesday that the Brownfields request were approved Dec. 30. Brennan confirmed it has waited on the approval before closing on the purchase.
The notice said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater at the sites.
A Brownfields certification enables the developer to receive state tax credits to help offset the cost of cleaning up and developing property containing contaminants.
Leak said in November the entire Whitaker Park campus has been placed in the Brownfields program.
“This will protect future tenants in the event an environmental issue is ever found,” Leak said. “Fortunately, there are no known issues with the property.”
In 2018, WPDA gained Brownfields approval for the two main production buildings on the campus: 601-1 and 601-11. They sit on 56.11 acres off 1001 Reynolds Blvd.
"I have the two final properties under contract, a 2.8-acre site and the lab building on 32nd Street," Leak said.
"They are scheduled to close later this year."
Other Whitaker projects
Cook Medical bought Building 601-1, which contains 850,000 square feet, in 2019.
Cook plans to move its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.
Tamisha Clark, Cook Medical’s local general manager, said in August that the company that “while COVID-19 has impacted our timeline, we have continued architectural planning for our future move and look forward to publishing our new construction timeline post-COVID.”
In August, Nature’s Value, based in Coram, N.Y., paid $10.5 million for the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 building, where it plan to relocate its headquarters and consolidate production beginning in the first half of 2023.
Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs along with relocating 50 jobs from Lexington and putting $19 million toward investments including advanced manufacturing and testing equipment.
Meanwhile, residential renovation work for Whitaker Park Lofts is underway on the historic Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 by developer Chris Harrison. The plan is creating 164 residential units.
Harrison's plans have included new construction for: 25,000-square-feet of retail space; a 125-room hotel expected to attract visitors to Wake Forest University, in particular visiting athletic teams; and another 150 residential units.
Harrison projects an overall capital investment of between $80 million and $100 million.
Second Harvest has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to begin operations by fall 2022. The project represents a planned $10 million investment.
Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food. Storage capacity for such items will double.
