Whitaker Park revitalization takes another step. Groundbreaking for 110,000-square-foot speculative building.

The launch of the latest revitalization initiative on the massive Whitaker Park campus had Winston-Salem civic and elected officials in a reminiscing mood Tuesday.

Affiliates of Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill., formally disclosed their plans for an 110,163-square-foot speculative building in a ground-breaking event at 4043 Reynolds Court.

Brennan also bought in March the next-door 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court. The affiliates paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts.

Rob Gage, a Brennan senior vice president, said the plan is having the 4035 Reynolds building available for a tenant by July and the speculative building available by year's end.

Gage expressed confidence that both buildings would have tenants secured before opening, with the speculative building having between one and four occupants. Gage said the range of new jobs for the speculative building could be between 50 and 200.

"Several folks who came out here five years ago said they felt sorry for me," said Bob Leak Jr., the authority’s president and chief executive, about taking on the challenge of breathing new life into the shuttered complex. "They looked at all of the dilapidated property with nothing going on and said 'Poor Bob, he's really stepped into it.'"

Fast-forward to Tuesday, Leak said, and "we've got construction going on everywhere."

Besides the Brennan projects, that includes:

• Cook Medical bought Building 601-1, which contains 850,000 square feet, in 2019. Cook plans to move its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.

• Nature’s Value paid $10.5 million for the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 building, where it plan to relocate its headquarters and consolidate production beginning in the first half of 2023. Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs along with relocating 50 jobs from Lexington.

• Second Harvest has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to begin operations by fall 2022. The project represents a planned $10 million investment.

• Residential renovation work for Whitaker Park Lofts is underway on the historic Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 by developer Chris Harrison. The plan is creating 164 residential units.

"We started with 12 buildings on about 125 acres when R.J. Reynolds (Tobacco Co.) donated the properties," Leak said. "I'm pleased to say we're down to one building and everything else has been sold.

"We're also one step closer to fulfilling our pledge of creating local jobs and expanding the tax base."

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the Whitaker Park projects have helped serve to invigorate interest in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

"We have over 65 active projects, and I will be shocked if we don't have a lot of great tenants looking at this building before the walls are all the way up," Owens said. "We need to keep telling the story, as exampled today, that Whitaker Park is open for business, we have options and we're ready to go."

Don Martin, a Forsyth County commissioner and Whitaker Park authority board member, said he's more encouraged than ever that Whitaker Park will be a viable economic engine, though likely not at Reynolds' employment levels during its manufacturing heyday at the campus.

"This repurchasing will help provide high-paying, career-making jobs," Martin said.

Brennan background

Brennan is a private real-estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties throughout the United States.

Since 2010, Brennan has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company’s current portfolio spans 27 states with 46 million square feet. It has 11 regional offices.

Brennan said Whitaker Park fits its investment portfolio since it involves “research, technology, manufacturing and distribution users seeking to locate near top research universities, major interstates, and populations with high-disposable incomes and high-educational attainment levels."

Gage said Brennan not only was attracted by the central location of Whitaker Park and the Triad for distribution and warehousing, but also the level of city cooperation it has received to date.

"We get the benefit of working with different business groups and chambers of commerce, and Winston-Salem Business Inc. is one of the most professional," Gage said.

"They reached out to us a year ago and have supported us every step of the way to today."

