Whitaker Park tracts sold for $2.95 million to investment firm

Affiliates of Brennan Investment Group paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts within the Whitaker Park manufacturing complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

Brennan, based in Rosemont, Ill., confirmed March 3 it had acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.

The purchases were $2.3 million for Lot 3 and $650,000 for Lot 4.

Brennan is a private real-estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties throughout the United States.

A Forsyth deeds filing Monday listed Cook Medical paying $4 million for the 850,000-square-foot section of the complex, along with 39.3 acres.

In another recent WPDA land transaction, JC Harris Holdings LLC of Mocksville has paid $200,000 for a 2.84-acre tract. Bob Leak Jr., the authority’s president and chief executive, said Tuesday the company has plans for a small speculative building on the site.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.