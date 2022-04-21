 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitaker Park tracts sold for $2.95 million to investment firm

WHITAKER PARK

R. J. Reynolds donated parts of its Whitaker Park plant off Reynolds Boulevard to the Whitaker Park Development Authority in 2017. 

 WALT UNKS, Journal

Affiliates of Brennan Investment Group paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts within the Whitaker Park manufacturing complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

Brennan, based in Rosemont, Ill., confirmed March 3 it had acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.

The purchases were $2.3 million for Lot 3 and $650,000 for Lot 4.

Brennan is a private real-estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties throughout the United States.

A Forsyth deeds filing Monday listed Cook Medical paying $4 million for the 850,000-square-foot section of the complex, along with 39.3 acres.

In another recent WPDA land transaction, JC Harris Holdings LLC of Mocksville has paid $200,000 for a 2.84-acre tract. Bob Leak Jr., the authority’s president and chief executive, said Tuesday the company has plans for a small speculative building on the site.

