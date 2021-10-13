Whitaker Square shopping center sold to High Point real-estate group; Bethany Medical facility planned for site

Overall, Bethany has 15 offices in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. It said it has more than 1,000 daily patient visits when including offices in Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro.

The company did not disclose a purchase price. The purchase filing has yet to appear on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds' website.

The shopping center was sold in December 2011 to Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII as part of a commercial real-estate deal worth $473.1 million overall.

Hill said that once the Bethany space debuts, Whitaker Square would be at 100% tenant occupancy.

"The strength of Harris Teeter as the grocer anchor, the center's complimentary roster of local tenants, and the strong residential demographics in the surrounding community were some of the attributes that got our team excited about purchasing Whitaker Square," Hill said.

“Harris Teeter’s planned addition of a fuel station at the site shows their commitment to the market and will be an added convenience feature for customers of the center."

On Aug. 2, the Winston-Salem City Council voted 7-1 to allow Harris Teeter to build a gas station on the shopping center property.