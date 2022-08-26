White Oak foundation breathes new life into denim plant

The White Oak Legacy Foundation said Friday it has launched White Oak 3.0, a denim design and development center on White Oak denim facility campus in east Greensboro.

The foundation said the center is the result of several years of work to bring the next generation of denim industry supply chain activities back to Greensboro.

Cone Denim LLC announced in 2017 plans to close the 112-year-old White Oak plant by Dec. 31, 2017, eliminating 200 jobs.

The facility will feature a next generation laboratory that will move product ideas from the fabric development, production and selection process to garment design and prototyping. It also will feature small-batch garment manufacturing, high-tech garment treatment and finishing.

The foundation said its goal “is to offer sustainable services in a rapid prototyping, small batch manufacturing environment that creates value added for denim brands interested in improved speed to market, innovation and drastically reduced lead times from in-country supply chain.”

Beximco, a Bangladesh public company who is one of the largest denim importers to the U.S. is partnering with the foundation in the joint venture, along with Jeanologia, a Spanish technology company, and BLM Sourcing, a New York based global consulting company.