Whitsett machinist company sold to Baltimore group
Machine Specialties Inc., based in Whitsett, has been sold to Calvert Street Capital Partners Inc., according to Generational Capital Markets, a Dallas-based merger and acquisition advisory firm.

Machine, founded in 1969, is a customized machining and metal-finishing specialist of “mission critical parts” for the aerospace and defense, space, medical and industrial end markets.

Calvert, based in Baltimore, is a lower middle-market investment firm. It operates under two distinct investment strategies: equity investments (through Calvert Street); and mezzanine investments (through Parkway Capital).

Calvert Street's and Parkway Capital's investment professionals have invested in over 120 companies representing cumulative transaction values in excess of $1.5 billion.

