Whitsett plant closing three years after announcing plans to hire up to 400
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.

The facility is at 6550 Judge Adams Road.

The job cuts are set to begin Jan. 9, according to a WARN Act notice. The company did not disclose the reason behind the decision.

Parent company Pratt Industries, based in Conyers, Ga., said in 2017 that it planned to hire up to 400 employees at the 360,000-square-foot facility.

Pratt has a recycling operation at 2090 Lowery St. in Winston-Salem. It also has locations in Fayetteville, Gastonia, Raleigh and Statesville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

