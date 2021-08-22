Why are employers struggling to find workers? Amid debate about the role of unemployment benefits, an often-overlooked factor in the labor shortage is that the pandemic led many Americans to retire

That’s up 12%, or 165,000 North Carolinians, from when the Census survey was taken between July and October 2020.

“The Household Pulse survey shows a substantial increase in how many North Carolinians consider themselves retired from last year to this year,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

“Understandably, a lot of people who were already contemplating retirement decided that putting their well-being at risk by continuing to work during a global pandemic just wasn’t worth it.”

“I’m sure there’s lots more context and nuance than what appears in the data we were relying on, but certainly seems like a potentially important part of the debate about why employers are having a hard time finding employees,” McHugh said.

The relentlessness of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, in the workplace is “a major factor” in some early retirement decisions, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

“Older workers are much more vulnerable to COVID-19 all other things being equal, and thus may see early retirement as an easy path forward, especially if they also have vaccine hesitancy,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.