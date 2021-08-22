Why are employers struggling to find workers? Amid debate about the role of unemployment benefits, an often-overlooked factor in the labor shortage is that the pandemic led many Americans to retire

Much of the return-to-work debate in North Carolina has centered on whether federal unemployment benefits have kept the potential labor force at artificially low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If there isn’t an uptick in people re-entering the job market during September, when the benefits are set to expire, it could be proof that minimum- and low-wage workers — particularly in the demanding leisure, hospitality and trade sectors — have left the workforce for other reasons.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession of 2008-11.
A U.S. Census Bureau household employment study — covering July 21 through Aug. 2 — found that nearly 40% of Americans, or 41.78 million out of 104.65 million, listed “I am retired” as their reason for not working.
Of that group, 15.078 million were listed as high school graduates, compared with 5.77 million with a bachelor’s degree and 6.22 million with a graduate degree.
“I am retired” was by far the largest reason cited for not working, with “other reason” second at 18.4%, or 19.27 million.
Other options were: I was sick (non-COVID related) at 6.1%; laid off or furloughed related to pandemic at 5.3%; concerned about getting or spreading COVID at 2.4%; my employer temporarily closed at 2.4%; my employer went out of business at 2.3%; caring for an elderly person at 1.6%; and didn’t have transportation to work at 1.4%.
To put the latest Census study into perspective, a year ago “I am retired” represented 37.74 million, or 32%, of the 117.9 million not in the workforce.
“If employment is to return to its pre-pandemic level, labor force growth must pick back up,” said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
“Some of the contraction in the labor force is due to concern about the coronavirus, some is due to childcare responsibilities, some is due to an increase in legislated unemployment insurance benefits and some is due to recession-induced early retirement among older workers.
“The first three factors should gradually fade over the next year, allowing for continued strong job growth through the rest of 2021 and into 2022,” Faucher said.
N.C. outlook
In North Carolina, more than 1.48 million listed being retired as their reason for not actively being in the state’s labor force from April through July.
That’s up 12%, or 165,000 North Carolinians, from when the Census survey was taken between July and October 2020.
“The Household Pulse survey shows a substantial increase in how many North Carolinians consider themselves retired from last year to this year,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.
“Understandably, a lot of people who were already contemplating retirement decided that putting their well-being at risk by continuing to work during a global pandemic just wasn’t worth it.”
“I’m sure there’s lots more context and nuance than what appears in the data we were relying on, but certainly seems like a potentially important part of the debate about why employers are having a hard time finding employees,” McHugh said.
The relentlessness of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, in the workplace is “a major factor” in some early retirement decisions, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“Older workers are much more vulnerable to COVID-19 all other things being equal, and thus may see early retirement as an easy path forward, especially if they also have vaccine hesitancy,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“It is much easier to make a decision to leave the workforce when you were already planning to leave in a few years anyway than it is if you are just starting your career.”
Lingering concerns
Ever since the first baby boomers (born in 1946) reached traditional retirement age of 65 in 2011, there has been a clock ticking on historic demographic and workforce shifts.
Yet, the lingering economic tremors from the Great Recession of 2008-11 — foremost high unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression — kept many would-be retirees in the workforce, particularly in the trades, such as HVAC electricians, mechanics, construction and brick masons.
Some workforce advocates say staying attached to employer-sponsored health insurance has been a major reason why some baby boomers have chosen not to retire early.
Meanwhile, the trades have struggled to attract young adults into the fields even though the jobs provide middle- to upper-middle class incomes in professions that are offshoring-proof and increasingly advanced in technology.
“Businesses in many industries already fretted (before the pandemic) about how they were going to replace seasoned workers, particularly in trades,” McHugh said.
“Years of underinvestment in workforce training have made it difficult for people to gain the skills needed for many of the jobs baby boomers are leaving behind.
“That was a pre-existing condition before COVID-19 that has only become more pronounced as our state wobbles through the uneven path to recovery.”
A by-product, McHugh said, would be that companies competing for workers would increase their wages, “and more people get a shot at living incomes that had previously been denied to them.”
“But this silver lining won’t weave itself. We desperately need to fund workforce training so workers can move into many of the good-paying jobs that retirees are leaving behind.”
Madjd-Sadjadi said that rather than having an overall labor shortage, “what we have is a shortage of workers willing and able to work for the current wages offered.”
“This simply (compels) companies to either restructure employment so as to require fewer workers by replacing them with increased automation, or it requires companies to raise wages.”
The latter, Madjd-Sadjadi said, “could very well entice even older workers to remain in the labor force as their overall compensation increases.”
Federal benefits
The federal $300 weekly COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire Sept. 4, unless extended by Congress, which appears highly unlikely to gain enough bipartisan support.
For most North Carolina claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.
There has been criticism from Republican legislative leaders, conservative-leaning groups and advocates for minimum- to low-wage employers that those federal benefits have been overly generous.
The benefits initially were $600 a week for several months before expiring in June 2020, only to be revived in December at the current $300 weekly amount.
N.C. Rep. John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and House Majority leader, claimed in July that “polling is clear that on both sides of the aisle (that) people want to end the extra federal unemployment benefits and get our state back to work.”
“Every day, I hear from local businesses who cannot find employees to fill open jobs.”
McHugh said those socioeconomic sentiments are “likely part of why you hear so many businesses that pay the worst wages complaining about unemployment insurance the loudest.”
On May 26, North Carolina’s two GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
Democratic legislators and liberal advocates countered by saying the best potential solution to the perceived worker shortage is to raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to a living wage of between $13 and $15 an hour.
“A false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work. That’s simply not true,” Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said June 3.
Senate Bill 116
A total of 26 mostly Republican-controlled states chose to end their state’s participation in the federal extended program in June and July.
A Republican-sponsored bill cleared the legislature that would require North Carolina to end participation as well.
The final version of Senate Bill 116 would have made permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The Senate version of SB116 proposed offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work.
That bonus would have been made available within 30 days of its version becoming law. There’s also would have been a bonus of $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work between 31 days and 60 days.
As part of the bill compromise reached June 23 between the chambers, the bonuses were taken out.
The bonus language in SB116 also had been inserted into House Bill 128 via the gut-and-replace method, but House members rejected the bonuses June 9.
On July 2, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed SB116. Republican legislative leaders have not attempted a veto override since.
“Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent,” Cooper said.
Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and author of the House contributions to SB116, said that “unfortunately the governor is short-sighted in his veto” of “common-sense legislation.”
McHugh said that “a lot of politicians and special interests want to blame any difficulties businesses are having in hiring workers on unemployment insurance, government benefits, lazy millennials, the vague specter of ‘socialism,’ and a supposed general decline in the American work ethic.”
“While leaders in the General Assembly were trying to cut off federal benefits, and blaming unemployment insurance for businesses’ inability to find workers, they failed to note or acknowledge that a far larger number of North Carolinians appear to have exited the labor market into retirement in the past several months.”
McHugh said retirees shouldn’t be blamed for the labor shortage by opting to retire during a pandemic.
“We should never have been pointing the finger at people forced to rely on UI benefits for our collective failure to fix our economy, any more than we should tut-tut at older people going into retirement now,” McHugh said.
Other states
National human-resources firm UKG, based in Lowell, Mass., said in an Aug. 3 report that its review “reveals the expiration of pandemic-related unemployment benefits in many states did not accelerate a return to work.”
“States were just as likely to grow workforce activity if they continued benefits as if they didn’t.”
Dave Gilbertson, a UKG vice president, said in a news release that “people are returning to work — we just haven’t seen the surge of people returning that businesses desperately need.”
“This is true for states that continue to offer pandemic-related unemployment benefits, as well as states where benefits have expired.”
Cable news channel CNBC quoted Gilbertson as saying “unemployment benefits were not the thing holding people back from going to work.
“There are other elements out there, particularly in their personal lives, making it really difficult to go back to work.”
Gilbertson expressed confidence in the June and July job gains nationally.
“This should set us up well to see an acceleration in workforce activity this fall after the school calendar adds more predictability to parents’ lives,” Gilbertson said.
However, he cautioned that “the spread of the delta variant will add unpredictability to this acceleration if it begins to impact business or consumer activity.”
Other voices
Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center for Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., isn’t convinced that retirees are the driving force in the labor shortage. The center, which assists professionals in the job search, is seeing “plenty of older workers,” he said.
“Perhaps they haven’t hit retirement age yet. They are actively seeking employment and finding it difficult. Perhaps in part due to their age, but nevertheless finding a tough go of it.
“We’re seeing fewer people these days than prior to COVID.”
The current labor force environment may be in “a gray area” for individuals considering early retirement as an option, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“There is the person who wants to work, can’t find a job, but is eligible for, say, early Social Security benefits and so decides to retire even though they will receive reduced Social Security benefits by claiming them early,” Quinterno said.
Bankrate.com analyst Mark Hamrick noted that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell “is among those highlighting that an acceleration of baby boomer retirements is one of the many factors contributing to employers’ struggles to fill open positions.”
“With the just-released July employment report, we see more broadly that labor force participation at 61.7% remains below pre-pandemic levels, but off its recent lows.
“One would expect that as the pandemic relents, we will see more people enter or return to the labor force, encouraged by an improving job market and rising wages,” Hamrick said.
Damian Birkel, founder of Winston-Salem support group Professionals in Transition, agreed that some people are choosing to retire early because of the pandemic.
However, he said even with the perceived labor shortage, more of his older participants continue to struggle to get hired or even an interview despite having skills in fields such as information technology.
“Sadly, age discrimination does exist and that drives people into unplanned, early retirement,” Birkel said.
“This is because of the overall indignity of the job search, belief that there are no options and technical issues encountered during the process.”
336-727-7376