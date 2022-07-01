Wilkesboro group pays $4.65 million for land near PTI

A Wilkesboro real-estate development group has paid $4.65 million to purchase eight tracts near Piedmont International Airport Road, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties at 2918, 2920, 3000, 3002A, 3006, 3008, 3010 and 3016 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax represent a combined 17.91 acres.
The buyer is Craven & Parker Development LLC.
The seller is Bessemer Improvement Co. of Greensboro.
