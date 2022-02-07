Will Frontier-Spirit merger bring low-cost flights back to PTI?

Part of the appeal of the Frontier nonstop flights to Denver were connections to 17 additional Western cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Seattle.

Meanwhile, Spirit put its PTI service on hold after the U.S. Transportation Department approved the airline's COVID-19 restructuring proposal.

The airline primarily has served the Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Fla., market out of PTI since September 2018. Each destination had added a winter-season flight each November.

Spirit had as much as a 5.2% market share during its first two years at PTI.

Spirit's website still lists PTI as one of the routes, but with no available flights.

"Given all the recent good economic news linked to, for example, Toyota and Boom Supersonic, I expect the Triad airport to be more competitive in attracting air passenger service in the long term," said Keith Debbage, a professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

The airlines said there are plans to increase the combined workforce "by 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of additional jobs at the companies’ business partners."