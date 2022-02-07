Will Frontier-Spirit merger expand low-cost flights at PTI?

The potential combination of national carriers Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines could lead to an expansion of low-cost service at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The parent companies of the two airlines announced their merger plans Monday with Frontier shareholders owning 51.5% of the combined company from the $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal.
If approved by federal regulators and shareholders, the transaction could create the nation's fifth largest airline by seat capacity in the second half of 2022.
Neither airline currently serves PTI, with Frontier ending its nonstop flights to Denver in 2019, and Spirit suspending its Florida routes in June 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's initial drastic impact on passenger travel.
Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director, could not be immediately reached for comment about the proposed deal.
The airlines said a combined company would offer more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries. It would add more than 350 aircraft "on order to deliver more ultra-low fares."
Frontier began flights from PTI to Denver in May 2013 — at that time the longest nonstop route at the airport — three to four days a week during its seasonal schedule.
Part of the appeal of the Frontier nonstop flights to Denver were connections to 17 additional Western cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Seattle.
Meanwhile, Spirit put its PTI service on hold after the U.S. Transportation Department approved the airline's COVID-19 restructuring proposal.
The airline primarily has served the Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Fla., market out of PTI since September 2018. Each destination had added a winter-season flight each November.
Spirit had as much as a 5.2% market share during its first two years at PTI.
Spirit's website still lists PTI as one of the routes, but with no available flights.
"Given all the recent good economic news linked to, for example, Toyota and Boom Supersonic, I expect the Triad airport to be more competitive in attracting air passenger service in the long term," said Keith Debbage, a professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNC Greensboro.
The airlines said there are plans to increase the combined workforce "by 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of additional jobs at the companies’ business partners."
"Frontier and Spirit expect to change the industry for the benefit of consumers, bringing more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including major cities, as well as underserved communities," the airlines said in their joint news release.
"The stronger financial profile of the combined company will empower it to accelerate investment in innovation and growth and compete even more aggressively, especially against the dominant Big Four airlines, among others."
Mac Gardner, Spirit's chairman, said the "combination is all about growth, opportunities and creating value for everyone — from our guests to our team members to the flying public at large."
“We’re a perfect fit — our businesses share similar values, including our longstanding commitment to affordable travel. At the same time, we have complementary footprints and fleets, including one of the youngest and greenest fleets worldwide."
The only low-fare carrier currently serving PTI is Allegiant with non-daily flights to Daytona Beach, Orlando/Sanford and Clearwater/St. Petersburg, and Tampa, Fla.
Allegiant announced in January 2021 plans to offer flights on Thursdays and Sundays to Nashville International Airport, beginning June 3.
However, the launch of the Greensboro to Nashville route was delayed by the pandemic.
