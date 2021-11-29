Willow Creek Apartments sell for $20.5 million to N.J. group

A New Jersey company has expanded its presence in Forsyth with its largest purchase to date, spending $20.5 million to buy the Willow Creek Apartments property.
The buyers of the 300-unit complex at 100 Stagecoach Road are Lofts EC LLC and Lofts EC 2 LLC of Lakewood, N.J., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The seller, based in Winston-Salem, is Willow Creek Apartments of NC LLC.
Different companies with the same Lakewood, N.J., address paid $12 million in July to buy the Plaza West apartment complex.
Another set of companies spent $5.39 million on the 88-unit Woodsmill apartment complex at 710-748 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem.
Since 2018, at least 77 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $813.19 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Prior to the sale of the Willow Creek property, the most recent significant deal came Oct. 18 when the Lindsey Manor apartment complex in Kernersville sold for $24.5 million to a New York group.
The largest apartment deal so far in 2021 came when Braehill Gardens LP, an affiliate of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments at 200 Braehill Terrace Drive. The 310-unit complex is located near South Peacehaven Road and U.S. 421.
Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for the 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Another large acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. The 170-unit gated community at 1600 W. First St. sold in January for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners, according to a Register of Deeds filing.
Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
In October 2020, Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa., spent $27.13 million on the 370-unit The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.
Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy the 192-unit Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive.
