Willow Creek Apartments sell for $20.5 million to N.J. group

Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for the 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem.

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”

“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”

The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.