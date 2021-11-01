 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
0 Comments

Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Another Forsyth County apartment complex has been purchased by an out-of-state group, this time at least 20 units at 665 N. Spring St. in Winston-Salem for $2.1 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is Upland Pacific LLC of Los Angeles.

The seller is Coyle Property Holdings LLC of Roswell, Ga.

Since 2018, at least 75 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $792.04 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News