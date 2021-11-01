Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million

Another Forsyth County apartment complex has been purchased by an out-of-state group, this time at least 20 units at 665 N. Spring St. in Winston-Salem for $2.1 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Upland Pacific LLC of Los Angeles.
The seller is Coyle Property Holdings LLC of Roswell, Ga.
Since 2018, at least 75 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $792.04 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today