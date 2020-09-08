Employers in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area are expressing more optimism about their fourth-quarter hiring plans.
Manpower Inc. said in a survey released Tuesday that 22% of area employers plan to hire, up from 10% the previous two quarters.
The 10% hiring projection represented a 12-year low dating back to the Great Recession and the second quarter of 2008.
Meanwhile, another 8% plan to decrease staffing in the fourth quarter — down from 10% the previous two quarters.
The Winston-Salem area of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties had the third lowest hiring forecast of the state's top four urban areas. Only Raleigh was lower at 18%.
The Winston-Salem MSA matched the statewide hiring projection.
According to Manpower, Winston-Salem MSA hiring prospects for the fourth quarter are positive for five of the 11 private-sector employment categories: education and health services, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, transportation and utilities, and wholesale and retail trade.
By contrast, construction, durable goods manufacturing, financial activities, government, information technology, nondurable manufacturing, and other services are the sectors expected to have the most job cuts.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 27% of employers planning to hire in the fourth quarter, while 10% were expecting to decrease staff.
"Unemployment remains extremely elevated at the end of the summer, said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
"Initial claims for unemployment insurance, while trending down, remain about four times higher than they were a year ago. More than 20 million people are receiving some form of unemployment insurance benefits, 18 times greater than before the pandemic."
North Carolina entered what Gov. Roy Cooper called Phase 2.5 on Friday, in which fitness centers are allowed to operate at 30% capacity indoors, museums at 50% capacity indoors, but private bars, night clubs and movie theaters remain closed.
Phase 2.5 is expected to last until at least Oct. 2.
"Both the governor and affected businesses are stuck between a rock and a hard place due to the persistence of the virus and the lack of congressional action," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
"The crisis has dragged on so much longer than first thought while much of the aid targeted at small businesses, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, has come and gone.
"Absent more aid or the ability to re-open, many shuttered businesses likely will fail soon, especially smaller, less capitalized ones like bars and restaurants," Quinterno said.
