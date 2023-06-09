The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area remained stagnant in May amid a slowing down of financial institutions and lenders moved forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to Thursday’s report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 74 foreclosure filings in May, compared with 72 in April and 71 in May 2022.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during May with 37, followed by Davidson County with 21, Davie and Stokes counties with six each and Yadkin County with four.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 124 filings in May, compared with 84 in April and 103 in May 2022.

The three-county metro had 801 filings in 2022 and 354 in 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 71, followed by Rockingham County at 30 and Randolph County at 23.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

“The recent increase in foreclosure filings nationwide indicates a trend that has been observed throughout the year, and what we have expected to occur,” said Rob Barber, Attom's chief executive.

“This upward trajectory suggests the possibility of continued heightened activity.

"With foreclosure completions seeing the largest monthly increase this year, we will continue to monitor the potential impacts this may have on the housing market.”

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 281 filings in May, compared with 201 filings in April and 257 filings in May 2022. Mecklenburg County had 116 of the filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 44 filings in May, compared with 43 filings in April and 34 filings in May 2022. Durham County had 23 of the filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 94 filings in May, compared with 101 filings in April and 99 filings in May 2022. Wake County had 462 of the filings.