The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area more than tripled in January to 106, as more financial institutions and lenders moved forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 86 foreclosure filings in December and 34 in January 2022.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during January with 72, followed by Davidson County with 24, Davie County with seven, Stokes County with three and none in Yadkin County.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 71 filings in January, compared with 123 in December and 24 in January 2022.

The three-county metro had 801 filings in 2022 and 354 in 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 58, followed by Randolph County at seven and Rockingham County at six.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 186 filings in January, compared with 257 filings in December and 147 filings in January 2022. Mecklenburg County had 81 of the filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 20 filings in January, compared with 32 filings in December and 25 filings in January 2022. Durham County had 16 of the filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 103 filings in January, compared with 51 filings in December and 21 filings in January 2022. Wake County had 82 of the filings.

”The uptick in overall foreclosure filings nationwide points toward a trend that may suggest more increased activity is on the horizon as we enter the new year,” Attom chief executive Rob Barber said.

"While both completed foreclosures and foreclosure starts have stalled slightly over the past month, the annual increase in overall activity seen over the past 21 months may indicate a more substantial trend that could continue into 2023.”