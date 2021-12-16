Winston-Salem area has sharp hike in home flipping during third quarter

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area reached a quarterly high of 352 during the third quarter, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months.

There was a 25% jump from a year ago, as well as a 45% increase from the second quarter, Attom said in a report timed for release Thursday.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 9% of all home purchases during the third quarter.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $65,750, representing a $150,000 purchase price and a $215,750 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $72,500.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,440.

It took an average of 142 days to complete the flipping of a home during the third quarter, compared with 177 days a year ago.

About 62% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 38% borrowed money. About 44% were sold to cash buyers, while 4% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.