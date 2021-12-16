Winston-Salem area has sharp hike in home flipping during third quarter

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area reached a quarterly high of 352 during the third quarter, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months.
There was a 25% jump from a year ago, as well as a 45% increase from the second quarter, Attom said in a report timed for release Thursday.
The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 9% of all home purchases during the third quarter.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $65,750, representing a $150,000 purchase price and a $215,750 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $72,500.
The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,440.
It took an average of 142 days to complete the flipping of a home during the third quarter, compared with 177 days a year ago.
About 62% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 38% borrowed money. About 44% were sold to cash buyers, while 4% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 395 flipped homes sold during the third quarter, up 45% from a year ago and up 25% from the second quarter. Those sales made up 9% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $57,500, representing a $132,500 purchase price and a $190,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,398.
The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 144 days, down from 183 days a year ago.
About 66% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 34% borrowed money. About 40% were sold to cash buyers, while 7% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“Home flipping produced another round of competing trends in the third quarter, as more investors got in on the action, but got less out of it,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
“We will see over the coming months whether the amount they can make on these quick turnarounds will still be enough to keep luring them into the home-flipping business, or start pushing them elsewhere.”
336-727-7376