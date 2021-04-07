Winston-Salem area home price hikes top N.C. metros in February

“As affordability challenges persist, we may see more potential homebuyers priced out of the market and a possible slowing of price growth on the horizon,” Martell said.

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median sales price in Forsyth County was $260,010 in February and $230,448 in January.

By comparison, the median sales price was $207,387 in February 2020 and $201,344 in January 2020.

The median sales price has been above $240,000 for six of the past seven months.

The association reported 672 closed sales in Forsyth during February, compared with 569 a year ago. The January closed sales totals were 686, up from 585 a year ago.

“The run-up in home prices is good news for current homeowners, but sobering for prospective buyers,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Those looking to buy need to save for a down payment, closing costs and cash reserves, all of which are much higher as home prices go up.

“Add to that a rise in mortgage rates, and the affordability challenge for first-time buyers becomes even greater.”

