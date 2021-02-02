Winston-Salem area home prices reach peak median price in December

The Winston-Salem area housing market reached a recent peak median sale price of $169,500 during 2020, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
It represents an 11.5% jump in the median home price from $152,000 in December 2019.
Median is defined as the number that is in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.
By comparison, the recent bottom in the median home sale price was $114,084 in 2012.
Attom said there were 10,123 home sold during 2020 in the five-county region of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had a recent peak median sale price of $165,000, up 11.5% from $148,000 in 2019.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a recent peak median sale price of $253,500, up 11.8% from $226,000 in 2019.
The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a recent peak median sale price of $271,000, up 8.4% from $250,000 in 2019.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a recent peak median sale price of $290,000, up 10.1% from $263,500 in 2019.
"A once-in-a-century health crisis tore through much of the nation’s economy, but seemed to have the opposite effect on the housing market,” said Todd Teta, Attom's chief product officer.
“Demand remained strong, as people who could afford the space and relative safety of single-family homes did just that, aided by super-low mortgage rates and a strong stock market.
"But they went after a narrowing supply of housing stock, so prices soared and so did seller profits," Teta said.
Meanwhile, national research firm CoreLogic reported that single-family home prices are up 10.3% compared with December 2019.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, also climbing by 9.7% year over year in November and 9% in October.
The Winston-Salem area was second out of North Carolina’s five main metro areas for the November period, trailing the Greensboro-High Point MSA at 10.9%.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year 9.8% in December, 9.5% in November and 9.1% in October.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 10.9% in December, 10.5% in November and 8.5% in October.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 10.3% in December and November, and 8.4% in October.
“Two record lows are fueling home price gains: for-sale inventory and mortgage rates,” said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic's chief economist.
“Prospective sellers with flexible timetables have opted to delay listing their home until the pandemic fades or they are vaccinated.
"We can expect more inventory to come available in the second half of the year, leading to slowing in price growth toward year-end.”
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 9.8% in December, 8.5% in November and 8.3% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 9.6% in December, 8.8% in November and 8.1% in October.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 8.1% in December, 7.7% in November and 7.3% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.7% in December, 7.9% in November and 7.2% in October.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 7.3% in December, 6.6% in November and 6% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.2% in December, 6.6% in November and 6% in October.
On Jan. 12, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported the median sales price in Forsyth was $248,126 in November and $242,802 in December.
By comparison, the median sales price was $203,281 in November 2019 and $209,022 in December 2019.
The median sales price has been above $240,000 each month since August.
The association reported 802 closed sales in Forsyth during November, compared with 697 in November 2019. The December closed sales totals were 916, up from 754 a year ago.
The monthly closed sales total has been above 800 since August.
