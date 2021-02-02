Winston-Salem area home prices reach peak median price in December

“Two record lows are fueling home price gains: for-sale inventory and mortgage rates,” said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic's chief economist.

“Prospective sellers with flexible timetables have opted to delay listing their home until the pandemic fades or they are vaccinated.

"We can expect more inventory to come available in the second half of the year, leading to slowing in price growth toward year-end.”

Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 9.8% in December, 8.5% in November and 8.3% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 9.6% in December, 8.8% in November and 8.1% in October.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 8.1% in December, 7.7% in November and 7.3% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.7% in December, 7.9% in November and 7.2% in October.

In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 7.3% in December, 6.6% in November and 6% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.2% in December, 6.6% in November and 6% in October.

On Jan. 12, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported the median sales price in Forsyth was $248,126 in November and $242,802 in December.