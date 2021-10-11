 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem area home prices remain on upward trend
0 Comments

Winston-Salem area home prices remain on upward trend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Monday that the median home price in Forsyth County was $271,815 in August and $264,715 in September.

By comparison, it was $245,892 in August 2020 and $244,277 in September 2020.

That means the median home price has been above $240,000 for 13 of the past 14 months.

The association reported 1,115 closed sales during August, compared with 911 a year ago. There were 1,035 closed sales in September, compared with 914 a year ago.

The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News