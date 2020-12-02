Winston-Salem area home prices up 9% from October 2019

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported that the median sales price of a house in Forsyth was $244,924 in September, $246,416 in August and $207,261 in September 2019.

There were 892 closed sales in Forsyth during September, compared with 904 in August and 772 in September 2019.

Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 8.3% in October, 7.8% in September and 7.3% in August. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 8.1% in October, 7.6% in September and 7.2% in August.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 7.3% in October, 5.9% in September and 5.2% in August. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.2% in October, 6% in September and 5.4% in August.

In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 5.9% in October, 5.3% in September and 4.2% in August. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6% in October, 5.4% in September and 4.2% in August.

“The pandemic has shifted home buyer interest toward detached, rather than attached, homes,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.