Winston-Salem area ranks first for home price hike in June

The Winston-Salem area continued to rank first — barely — among North Carolina’s five main metro areas for rising home prices in June.
Home prices in the area rose at an 18.3% year-over-year clip, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic said Tuesday.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021. The rate was up 16.6% in May.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year 17.7% in June and 16% in May.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 15% in June and 14% in May. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 14.5% in June and 13.6% in May.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.