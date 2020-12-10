Winston-Salem area remains at elevated levels for late mortgage payments

The federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.

CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.

As a result, CoreLogic said early-stage delinquencies (defined as 30 to 59 days past due) reached their highest level since 1999 during June.

“Although delinquencies remain high, it’s clear the economy has passed an initial stress test," said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

"High home-equity balances and structural protections put in place as a result of the Great Recession contributed to surviving this test."

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in early March, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.